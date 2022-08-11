Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index

Norwegian Cruise Line to Debut The Evolution of Innovation Series

Norwegian Prima Rendering

Following the release of season two of Norwegian Cruise Line's "Embark with NCL," the company will now air "The Evolution of Innovation" on August 11, 2022, according to a press release.

The three-part series will highlight the history of cruising as well as the company's legacy, according to a statement by the cruise company.

It will also chronicle the company's most notable moments up until the launch of the new Prima Class of ships in August of this year.

"Since 1966, Norwegian Cruise Line has set industry leading standards for the ultimate vacation experience. ‘The Evolution of Innovation’ documents the Company’s pioneering heritage and provides a look into the future, one built on creativity, style and an uncompromising commitment to our guests," commented Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer, Norwegian Cruise Line.

The three episodes include "History of Innovation," "The Evolution of Entertainment" and "The Future of the Cruise Experience." 

The first episode airs on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET both on the company's website and Facebook page.

Executives from the company will appear in all three episodes, assisting viewers in better understanding the company's history and impact on the cruise industry. Viewers will also get a glimpse into the brand's history, with never-before-seen interviews and archived footage, as well as an early look into the next generation of vessels that will define the company's future.

