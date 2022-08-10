Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Ponant and Smithsonian Journeys to Offer a Series of Sailings in 2023

Le Bellot

Ponant and Smithsonian Journeys will work together on a series of sailings for 2023, which include 21 itineraries led by two Smithsonian experts, according to a press release.

Among the sailings is an eight-day cruise aboard the Le Bellot to Panama and Costa Rica.

The expedition will include a Panama Canal crossing, snorkeling and swimming on the Holandes Cayes, excursions to the Darién and Manuel Antonio National Parks, and interactions with local Indigenous communities. A visit to the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute's (STRI) Punta Culebra Nature Center is also a part of the sailing, according to the company.

Two Smithsonian Journeys Experts will hold discussions and informative events to help guests gain insight into the destinations they visit, and the lineup of experts is led by climate expert Steve Paton.

After leaving Colón, the Le Bellot will sail to the San Blas archipelago before crossing the Atlantic to the Pacific via the Panama Canal. Guests will then be able to visit the Old Quarter of the capital, the Biomuseo, and the Punta Culebra Nature Center at the STRI.

Following these stops, the voyage will continue to the Darién National Park in Panama, before concluding in Costa Rica. Then, Le Bellot will make her way to Puerto Caldera, where she will disembark.

