Pittsburgh Athletes Join with American Queen to Introduce Job Opportunities

American Queen Voyages is collaborating with local Pittsburgh student-athletes on a project that aims to raise awareness of the American Queen’s arrival in the city and the job openings available within the company, according to a press release.

The NIL (name, image, likeness) campaign stars football offensive lineman Carter Warren and defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre, men's basketball guard William Jeffress, women's basketball guard Lauren Wasylson, and women's tennis player Alexandra Jaksec, according to the company.

Their goal is to spread the word about American Queen Voyages' Pittsburgh sailings, as well as hospitality and marine operations jobs on the river. To operate, the American Queen requires up to 160 crew members.

The American Queen will be on display at Pittsburgh's North Shore Riverfront Park on August 8, 2022, and the company has invited the public to view and photograph the ship. Non-sailing guests are not permitted to tour the ship, but human resources representatives will be on hand dockside to discuss career opportunities with American Queen Voyages.