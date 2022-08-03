Intellian Enhances Live Television Experience at Sea with New Antennas

Intellian Technologies has introduced new t-Series and s-Series antennas to enhance the live television experience for guests onboard maritime vessels, according to a press release.

“Satellite TV antennas have always been of huge importance to Intellian and that hasn’t changed. Our first ever Intellian product was the i4, a satellite TV antenna we launched back in 2004 which brought live sports, current affairs, and broadcasting to mariners all over the world,” commented Eric Sung, chief executive officer, Intellian.

With millions of people working or traveling by sea every day, there is an increasing demand for live TV onboard. Intellian's antennas will be available in September and will use enhanced technology to improve the user and customer experience, according to the company.

As vessels travel between regional services, an upgrade to the company's WorldView Technology allows for seamless television viewing onboard anywhere in the world. The new t-Series, which is based on Intellian's NX platform, has fewer spare parts, lowering the cost of ownership and improving installation convenience. The satellite TV signal can be maintained while the t-Series incorporates a new ACU that allows for faster downloading of log files and system upgrades, thereby improving the onboard TV experience.

“With many launches since then, this new t-Series marks Intellian’s continued leadership in satellite antenna innovation and commitment to improving user and customer experience. With live TV crucial in keeping seafarers connected to home territories and maintaining morale on working vessels, we’re proud to launch a product to bring more value and improved experience to maritime customers,” Sung added.