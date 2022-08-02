Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Industry Restart: August 2022 By the Numbers

Ships in Service August

The global cruise ship industry's restart continues to gain momentum into August, with 389 cruise ships set to sail from 89 brands, according to the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News.

Those numbers are up from July, when 381 ships set sail, and include new deliveries from Viking and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

Compared to August 2021, it's a major increase, when just 190 ships and 65 cruise lines were in service.

Download: Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News.

Brand Capacity Ranking - August 2022

  • Royal Caribbean
  • Carnival Cruise Line
  • MSC Cruises
  • Norwegian
  • Princess
  • Costa
  • AIDA
  • Celebrity
  • Holland America
  • P&O

The global active fleet for August 2022 is estimated at 429 ships, meaning there are 40 cruise ships yet to re-enter service, plus more that are laid up and will have a longer reactivation period. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

Remy Cointreau

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Amsterdam

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report