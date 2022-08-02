Cruise Industry Restart: August 2022 By the Numbers

The global cruise ship industry's restart continues to gain momentum into August, with 389 cruise ships set to sail from 89 brands, according to the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News.

Those numbers are up from July, when 381 ships set sail, and include new deliveries from Viking and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

Compared to August 2021, it's a major increase, when just 190 ships and 65 cruise lines were in service.

Download: Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News.

Brand Capacity Ranking - August 2022

Royal Caribbean

Carnival Cruise Line

MSC Cruises

Norwegian

Princess

Costa

AIDA

Celebrity

Holland America

P&O

The global active fleet for August 2022 is estimated at 429 ships, meaning there are 40 cruise ships yet to re-enter service, plus more that are laid up and will have a longer reactivation period.