Royal Caribbean to Drop Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Testing for Short Cruises

Royal Caribbean Group will drop pre-embarkation COVID-19 testing for vaccinated guests on cruises of five days or less starting in early August, if allowed by local regulations.

A formal announcement is expected shortly.

The news was revealed by Jason Liberty, president and CEO, speaking on the company's second quarter and business update call on Thursday morning.

Liberty said the company would still test unvaccinated guests, and said he expected to drop testing for vaccinated guests on longer cruises in the near future.

Royal Caribbean's testing news follows in the footsteps of Azamara, Virgin Voyages and Margaretville at Sea, who have all dropped pre-embarkation COVID-19 testing following the CDC's ending of its Cruise Ship COVID-19 program.