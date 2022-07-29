Carnival Fleet Locations: July Update
With all of its 23 ships now in service again, the Carnival Cruise Line fleet is on the move again.
Cruise Industry News has tracked the location and itinerary of every Carnival ship as of July 29, 2022:
Carnival Celebration
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Status: Under construction
Location: Turku, Finland
A new ship being built for Carnival, the new Carnival Celebration is currently being outfitted at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. The 5,200-guest vessel is set to launch service in November, with a series of cruises departing from PortMiami.
Mardi Gras
Year Built: 2020
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
On July 31, the Mardi Gras completes its first year in revenue service. Departing from Port Canaveral, the LNG-powered ship offers an alternating schedule of Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries.
Carnival Panorama
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: West Coast
The Carnival Panorama sails a year-round program of seven-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera. As Carnival’s largest ship in the West Coast, the 4,000-guest vessel departs from Long Beach every Saturday.
Carnival Horizon
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Southern Caribbean
The Carnival Horizon continues to offer cruises from Miami. The ship’s year-round program includes six- and eight-night cruises to the Western and the Southern Caribbean.
Carnival Vista
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
Based in Galveston, the Carnival Vista is sailing a series of cruises to the Western Caribbean. The seven-night itineraries feature visits to different destinations in Mexico, Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Honduras and more.
Carnival Breeze
Year Built: 2012
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Carnival Breeze is currently based in Galveston for a program of four- and five-night cruises to the Mexican ports of Cozumel, Costa Maya and Progreso.
Carnival Magic
Year Built: 2011
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
After marking Carnival’s return to New York City in June, the Carnival Magic is currently offering a series of cruises departing from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal. Among the ship’s itineraries are visits to Bermuda, the Eastern Caribbean and Canada.
Carnival Dream
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
Another Carnival ship based in Galveston, the Carnival Dream offers six- and eight-night cruises to Mexico or the Bahamas. Presently, the vessel is on the last lag of an itinerary that featured visits to Cozumel, Costa Maya and Belize.
Carnival Splendor
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Alaska
Returning to the United States after a three-year hiatus, the Carnival Splendor is currently sailing a summer program in Alaska. In addition to panoramic cruising at the Tracy Arm Fjord, the ship’s regular itinerary feature visits to Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan and Victoria.
Carnival Freedom
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Status: In service
Location: The Bahamas
Sailing prom Port Canaveral, the Carnival Freedom is offering a series of short cruises to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean. In August, the vessel’s schedule includes visits to Grand Turk, Amber Cove, Princess Cays and more.
Carnival Liberty
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Status: In service
Location: Port Canaveral, Florida
The Carnival Liberty is welcoming guests in Port Canaveral today for yet another short cruise to the Bahamas. A four-night itinerary, today’s sailing includes visits to Nassau and Princess Cays.
Carnival Valor
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Carnival Valor continues to offer short cruises departing from the Port of New Orleans. Sailing exclusively to Mexico, the four- and five-night itineraries visit Costa Maya, Puerto Progreso and Cozumel.
Carnival Miracle
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Baja Mexico
Based in San Francisco, the Carnival Miracle is currently amid a summer program that includes short cruises to Baja Mexico and longer voyages to Alaska and Canada.
Carnival Glory
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
Departing from New Orleans every Sunday, the Carnival Glory offers week-long cruises to different destinations in the Caribbean. In addition to Mexico and the Bahamas, the vessel visits Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Honduras and more.
Carnival Conquest
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Status: In service
Location: The Bahamas
The Conquest is another Carnival ship based in PortMiami. Continuing its program of year-round short cruises, the vessel is offering three- and four-night itineraries to different destinations in Mexico, the Bahamas and more.
Carnival Legend
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
The Carnival Legend is currently wrapping up an eight-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean. Based in Baltimore, the Spirit-Class vessel visited Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk and Puerto Plata during the voyage.
Carnival Pride
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: British Islands
Offering a series of summer cruises in Europe, the Carnival Pride is presently sailing a nine-night itinerary to the British Islands. In August, the vessel is offering additional cruises to the destination, in addition to sailings to the Baltic and Western Europe.
Carnival Spirit
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Alaska
The Carnival Spirit is spending the summer in Alaska with a series of six- and eight-night cruises departing from Seattle.
Carnival Radiance
Year Built: 2000
Capacity: 2,984 guests
Status: In service
Location: Long Beach, California
The Carnival Radiance continues to sail a program of three- and four-night cruises to Baja Mexico departing from Carnival’s cruise terminal in Long Beach.
Carnival Sunrise
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,984 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Carnival Sunrise is offering Miami-based itineraries to the Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean. Part of a year-round program, the four- and five-night cruises feature visits to Grand Cayman, Jamaica, Grand Turk, Mexico and more.
Carnival Elation
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Status: In service
Location: The Bahamas
After arriving at its new Florida homeport in April, the Carnival Elation is offering a year-round schedule of short cruises to the Bahamas departing from Jacksonville.
Carnival Paradise
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Carnival Paradise is sailing a series of four- and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean. Departing from Tampa, the itineraries feature visits to George Town, Cozumel, Roatan and more.
Carnival Sunshine
Year Built: 1996
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Bahamas
As the only cruise ship sailing from South Carolina, the Carnival Sunshine offers cruises departing from Charleston. Visiting the Bahamas, the four- and five-night cruises include stops at Bimini, Nassau and Half Moon Cay.
Carnival Ecstasy
Year Built: 1991
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
Set to leave the Carnival fleet in October, the Ecstasy is continuing its farewell season with a series of short cruises departing from Miami.