Carnival Fleet Locations: July Update

With all of its 23 ships now in service again, the Carnival Cruise Line fleet is on the move again.

Cruise Industry News has tracked the location and itinerary of every Carnival ship as of July 29, 2022:

Carnival Celebration

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Status: Under construction

Location: Turku, Finland

A new ship being built for Carnival, the new Carnival Celebration is currently being outfitted at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. The 5,200-guest vessel is set to launch service in November, with a series of cruises departing from PortMiami.

Mardi Gras

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

On July 31, the Mardi Gras completes its first year in revenue service. Departing from Port Canaveral, the LNG-powered ship offers an alternating schedule of Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries.

Carnival Panorama

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: West Coast

The Carnival Panorama sails a year-round program of seven-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera. As Carnival’s largest ship in the West Coast, the 4,000-guest vessel departs from Long Beach every Saturday.

Carnival Horizon

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Carnival Horizon continues to offer cruises from Miami. The ship’s year-round program includes six- and eight-night cruises to the Western and the Southern Caribbean.

Carnival Vista

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Based in Galveston, the Carnival Vista is sailing a series of cruises to the Western Caribbean. The seven-night itineraries feature visits to different destinations in Mexico, Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Honduras and more.

Carnival Breeze

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Breeze is currently based in Galveston for a program of four- and five-night cruises to the Mexican ports of Cozumel, Costa Maya and Progreso.

Carnival Magic

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

After marking Carnival’s return to New York City in June, the Carnival Magic is currently offering a series of cruises departing from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal. Among the ship’s itineraries are visits to Bermuda, the Eastern Caribbean and Canada.

Carnival Dream

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Another Carnival ship based in Galveston, the Carnival Dream offers six- and eight-night cruises to Mexico or the Bahamas. Presently, the vessel is on the last lag of an itinerary that featured visits to Cozumel, Costa Maya and Belize.

Carnival Splendor

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

Returning to the United States after a three-year hiatus, the Carnival Splendor is currently sailing a summer program in Alaska. In addition to panoramic cruising at the Tracy Arm Fjord, the ship’s regular itinerary feature visits to Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan and Victoria.

Carnival Freedom

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: The Bahamas

Sailing prom Port Canaveral, the Carnival Freedom is offering a series of short cruises to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean. In August, the vessel’s schedule includes visits to Grand Turk, Amber Cove, Princess Cays and more.

Carnival Liberty

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: Port Canaveral, Florida

The Carnival Liberty is welcoming guests in Port Canaveral today for yet another short cruise to the Bahamas. A four-night itinerary, today’s sailing includes visits to Nassau and Princess Cays.

Carnival Valor

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Valor continues to offer short cruises departing from the Port of New Orleans. Sailing exclusively to Mexico, the four- and five-night itineraries visit Costa Maya, Puerto Progreso and Cozumel.

Carnival Miracle

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Baja Mexico

Based in San Francisco, the Carnival Miracle is currently amid a summer program that includes short cruises to Baja Mexico and longer voyages to Alaska and Canada.

Carnival Glory

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Departing from New Orleans every Sunday, the Carnival Glory offers week-long cruises to different destinations in the Caribbean. In addition to Mexico and the Bahamas, the vessel visits Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Honduras and more.

Carnival Conquest

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: The Bahamas

The Conquest is another Carnival ship based in PortMiami. Continuing its program of year-round short cruises, the vessel is offering three- and four-night itineraries to different destinations in Mexico, the Bahamas and more.

Carnival Legend

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Carnival Legend is currently wrapping up an eight-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean. Based in Baltimore, the Spirit-Class vessel visited Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk and Puerto Plata during the voyage.

Carnival Pride

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: British Islands

Offering a series of summer cruises in Europe, the Carnival Pride is presently sailing a nine-night itinerary to the British Islands. In August, the vessel is offering additional cruises to the destination, in addition to sailings to the Baltic and Western Europe.

Carnival Spirit

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

The Carnival Spirit is spending the summer in Alaska with a series of six- and eight-night cruises departing from Seattle.

Carnival Radiance

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Status: In service

Location: Long Beach, California

The Carnival Radiance continues to sail a program of three- and four-night cruises to Baja Mexico departing from Carnival’s cruise terminal in Long Beach.

Carnival Sunrise

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Sunrise is offering Miami-based itineraries to the Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean. Part of a year-round program, the four- and five-night cruises feature visits to Grand Cayman, Jamaica, Grand Turk, Mexico and more.

Carnival Elation

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: In service

Location: The Bahamas

After arriving at its new Florida homeport in April, the Carnival Elation is offering a year-round schedule of short cruises to the Bahamas departing from Jacksonville.

Carnival Paradise

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Paradise is sailing a series of four- and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean. Departing from Tampa, the itineraries feature visits to George Town, Cozumel, Roatan and more.

Carnival Sunshine

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

As the only cruise ship sailing from South Carolina, the Carnival Sunshine offers cruises departing from Charleston. Visiting the Bahamas, the four- and five-night cruises include stops at Bimini, Nassau and Half Moon Cay.

Carnival Ecstasy

Year Built: 1991

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Set to leave the Carnival fleet in October, the Ecstasy is continuing its farewell season with a series of short cruises departing from Miami.