Two Years Later, Here's What Happened to Pullmantur and its Fleet

In June 2020, Pullmantur Cruceros filed for reorganization under the Spanish laws. Two years later, Cruise Industry News looks into the fate of the Spanish cruise line and its ships.

Pullmantur

While initially keeping part of its shore-based team and hoping to resume service with ships from other operators, Pullmantur ended up being shut down last year.

Unable to secure financing for its return, the cruise line was liquidated by its insolvency administrators in July 2021 – a year after first filing for reorganization.

According to the Spanish media, the decision was also based on the pandemic developments, which made it harder to preview when the company could resume regular operations around the world.

Sovereign

Year Built: 1988

Capacity: 2,322 guests

Tonnage: 73,192

Status: Scrapped in Aliaga, Turkey

The Sovereign was one of the first ships to be beached for scrapping during the pandemic. As part of Pullmantur’s reorganization process, the 1988-built vessel was returned to the Royal Caribbean Group before being sold to Turkish breakers.

In July 2020, just a few weeks after leaving the company’s fleet, the ship arrived Aliaga Ship Breaking Yard for dismantling.

Horizon

Year Built: 1990

Capacity: 1,442 guests

Tonnage: 47,000

Status: Laid-up in Greece

Also returned to the Royal Caribbean Group during Pullmantur’s reorganization process, the Horizon remained laid up in Greece.

Instead of joining its fleet mates at the Aliaga breakers as expected, the vessel went to the Elefsis Bay, where it remains anchored along with other cruise ships to this date.

Monarch

Year Built: 1991

Capacity: 2,390 guests

Tonnage: 73,941

Status: Scrapped in Aliaga, Turkey

In a similar situation, the Monarch arrived at the Aliaga Ship Breaking Yard along with the Sovereign.

Like its sister ship, the former Monarch of the Seas was returned to the Royal Caribbean Group before being sold to Turkish scrapped in July 2020.

Zenith

Year Built: 1992

Capacity: 1,441 guests

Tonnage: 47,255

Status: Renamed TSM Singapore after two years laid up in Greece

After being sold to Peace Boat Organization in 2019, the Zenith left the Pullmantur fleet a few months before the company filed for reorganization. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the vessel never entered service for its new operators and, instead, spent nearly two years laid up in Greece.

In June 2022, the 1992-built ship was sold once again, receiving the name TSM Singapore before sailing to Asia. Currently docked in Oman, it still faces an uncertain future.