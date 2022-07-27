FarSounder Partners with Propspeed for Biofouling Solution

FarSounder has approved Propspeed FoulFree as an acceptable coating for the Argos sonar array face to limit biofouling, according to a statement.

As a result, the companies have come together to offer the first application of FoulFree at no charge with each new Argos purchase.

FoulFree is a specialized foul-release coating that is biocide free and not harmful to marine life, the companies said.

Designed to limit the adhesion of biofouling, this product is certified by Airmar and results in no loss in transducer performance once applied. For a limited time, all new orders of Argos forward facing sonars are eligible for a complimentary FoulFree Application Kit. FarSounder customer should request the kit at time of order, and it will be included in the Transducer Module’s package.

The accumulation of biofouling can cause damage to the mechanics of a vessel over time, including a sonar array face. FoulFree is one solution that has been tested and proven to not be harmful to marine life or ship mechanics. This makes it an ideal product for environmentally continuous mariners and companies like FarSounder.