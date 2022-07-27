Carnival Celebration to Host Wide Range of Retail Collections

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Celebration will host nine retail collections, including a relaunch of its sold-out 50th birthday memorabilia, according to a press release.

The retail options will include new designs as well as guest favorites, a destination-driven collection, a Carnival core-logo collection, and special retail items influenced by the ship's various entertainment venues, according to the company.

“As retailers, we saw more opportunity to connect our merchandise with our onboard experiences, so for Carnival Celebration’s collections, we really kicked it up a notch,” said Jeremy Schiller, vice president of retail operations, Carnival Cruise Line. “We know our guests want Carnival products, ship-name products, and products that remind them of where they’ve traveled to with us, and they will find all of that and much more on Celebration.”

Carnival will also offer their most broad collection of logo items in reimagined designs and styles, as well as a completely new line of customizable apparel and merchandise. In addition, the Carnival Celebration will feature a variety of new concepts developed in collaboration with partners Starboard Cruise Services and Effy fine jewelry.

The retail offerings of Celebration will be spread across the ship's six zones: The Gateway, 820 Biscayne, Celebration Central, The Ultimate Playground, Summer Landing, and Lido. Guests can explore their options when the ship sets sail from Miami on November 21, 2022.