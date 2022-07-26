Princess Cruises Makes Adjustments to Upcoming Alaska Itineraries

Princess Cruises is making a series of adjustments to itineraries for several of its ships making port calls to Skagway, AK given the decision by White Pass to close the forward berth at the Railroad Dock, the primary location where it’s Royal Class ships dock on that destination, according to a press release.

As a result, the July 26 call of the Majestic Princess will instead call on Icy Strait Point, but the Crown Princess will continue with its scheduled call in Skagway Tuesday, as it docks at a different Skagway pier.

This development also will affect the July 27 call of the Royal Princess, the July 28 visit of the Discovery Princess and the July 30 visit of the Grand Princess., the specifics of which are still being coordinated.

Princess said it will continue to work with officials from Skagway and the White Pass Rail Road to determine when scheduled calls can return.