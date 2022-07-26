Survitec Seahaven Nominated for Safety Award

Survitec’s Seahaven, the world’s largest inflatable lifeboat, has been shortlisted in the safety technology category of this year’s Safety4Sea awards.

Seahaven launched in April and having received certification for completion of Lloyd’s Register Type Approval tests is redefining evacuation at sea with capacity to safely evacuate 1,060 passengers in under 22 minutes, according to a press release.

Based on years of research, the company said that the Seahaven revolutionizes the way in which passengers and crew evacuate in an emergency. Seahaven also creates revenue generation opportunities for owners by freeing up to 85 percent of deck space.

Claude Sada, Managing Director, Survival Craft at Survitec, said: “We are delighted Seahaven has been shortlisted for this prestigious award so soon after its official market launch earlier this year. As a crucial Survival Technology solutions partner for many global organizations within the maritime industry, we know that it is essential to continue to push the boundaries and look for new, innovative ways to protect lives at sea and already the industry is recognizing the important contribution Seahaven can make to cruise ship safety.”

The winner will be announced during a special online event on October 19th with votes cast by the public counting towards 50 percent of the overall score. Online voting will remain open until Sept. 2.