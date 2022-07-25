Ponant Unveils Le Ponant Following Complete Refit in August 2022

In August 2022, Ponant will debut its three-masted sailing yacht Le Ponant following a complete refit by Jean-Philippe Nuel Studio.

The 88-meter sailing yacht will relaunch in the Mediterranean with 10 departures and three new itineraries, followed by winter 2022-23 in the Seychelles and summer 2023 in western Australia’s Kimberley region, according to a statement.

With just 16 staterooms and suites accommodating a maximum of 32 guests, Le Ponant offers a 1:1 staff-to-guest ratio.

Outfitted with the latest environmental innovations including a SCR filter system that reduces nitrogen oxide emissions by 90 percent, Le Ponant represents Ponant's commitment toward responsible tourism, the company said.

. Other sustainability-centered initiatives include non-motorized water-based activities, individual and small-group disembarkations only, an emphasis on local, organic products, and periods of sailing using just wind power.

The intimate-size vessel offers access to less-traveled sites and new ports of calls starting in the Mediterranean, and followed by the Seychelles, and Australia’s Kimberley region throughout 2022 and 2023.

The first voyage will depart on August 14 with a seven-night itinerary along Croatia’s coastline, from Dubrovnik through the Bay of Kotor, then to the Adriatic islands of Mljet, Korčula, Vis, Hvar, Brač, Šipan, and Lopud. Prices start at $10,890 per person.

In August, Le Ponant will depart on a seven-day island-hopping journey around Greece. Beginning in Dubrovnik, the yacht will set sail toward the Ionian and Aegean Seas, stopping in the islands of Paxos, which is only available to smaller ships; Kefalonia, characterized by limestone cliffs and white sandy beaches; the fortified peninsula of Monemvasia, in the southeastern Peloponnese; and Kythnos,. Prices start at $9,980 per person.

In September, Le Ponant will circle around Greece’s Cycladic islands on an eight-day itinerary beginning and ending in Athens. Guests will enjoy unique access to exclusive ports of call on Tinos, Polyaigos, Folegandros, Monemvasia, Kythnos, and Spetses. Prices start at $13,110 per person.

Following the summer program, the ship heads for the Seychelles and then Australia.