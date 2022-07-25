Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Bilbao Set for Shore Power

Bilbao Port

The Port Authority of Bilbao announced that it has been awarded over €14 million euros from the European Union in order to press ahead with its shore power project.

According to a press release, Bilbao is seen as a core Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) port, and the project will facilitate a common Onshore Power Supply (OPS) infrastructure across the total port area. It will include a Photovoltaic (Solar Power) plant and 14 OPS connection points including the cruise, ferry and container piers.

The project is expected to be completed by 2025 in time for the 2026 cruise season.

Cruise Manager Gloria Frau commented: “We are delighted with this result, and are very grateful for the written support from MSC Cruises, Carnival UK, TUI Cruises and Royal Caribbean that has helped the funding case."

This is just one of a number of projects that the port has initiated over recent years. The Bilbao (OPS) project stands alongside other projects which include a 20 MW wind farm and  gas bunkering station, which are already in operation, and a hydrogen and e-fuel plant due to be ready by 2024. 

