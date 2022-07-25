Holland America Line Celebrates One Year Back to Cruising

Holland America Line's guests and team members celebrated an important milestone this weekend, marking one full year of a return to sailing after the cruise industry pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nieuw Amsterdam was the line's first ship back, resuming cruising July 24, 2021, in Seattle, Washington. The ship reached the one-year mark while in port in Whitter, Alaska, according to a statement from the company.

"The emotions and excitement from a year ago still resonate today as destinations around the world open and we persist in fully getting back to cruising," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "We are grateful to our guests who returned to sail with us, to our team members who came back to sea, to the ports that welcomed us, to our partners who stood by us and to all of our shoreside employees who got us back in the water. Over the past year we have operated more than 240 cruises, and we look forward to continuing to offer more memorable vacations."

Over the past year, Holland America Line's 10 remaining ships restarted in a variety of destinations as ports opened to visitors. In addition to Alaska, the brand has resumed travel to Canada/New England, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Mediterranean, Mexico, Northern Europe, Pacific Coast, Panama Canal and South Pacific. Before the end of the year, the ships will return to Australia/New Zealand and South America/Antarctica.

Facts and Figures Since the Return to Service in July 2021: