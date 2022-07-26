Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Former Saga Pearl II to be Scrapped

Saga Pearl II

The former Saga Pearl II is set to be scrapped at the Aliaga Ship Breaking Yard.

After more than three years laid up in Greece, the vessel recently arrived at the Turkish recycling site under tow.

Ending a 41-year sailing career, the ship will now be dismantled, with building materials, fixtures, systems and other components being repurposed and resold.

Originally built as the Astor, the 446-guest cruise ship completed its last voyage in April 2019.

A 54-night itinerary, the farewell voyage took the ship across the African continent, with visits to South Africa, Gambia, Namibia and Mozambique.

At the time, the Pearl II left the Saga Cruises fleet after being replaced by the Spirit of Discovery – the company’s first ever newbuild.

The 18,627-ton vessel had been in service for the British operator since 2010, sailing for both Saga Cruises and Spirit of Adventure brands.

Before being acquired by Saga at an auction, the ship spent most of its career serving the German market.

Operating for brands such as TransOcean Tours and Seetours, the vessel also cruised as the Arkona and Astoria.

For a brief period of time in the 1980s, the ship also operated a regular voyage between Europe and South Africa for Safmarine.

With the recycling business up, the Pearl II became the 12th cruise ship to be beached in 2022.

In the past few weeks, at least four vessels arrived at scrapyards in India and Turkey, including the Star Pisces in Alang and the Marella Dream in Aliaga.

After a long laid up period in Greece, the former Cunard Princess also saw the end of its career recently.

Last operated by Israel-based Mano Cruises, the 1975-built ship arrived under tow to the Aliaga Breaking Yard earlier this month.

Before joining Mano, the ship also sailed for MSC Cruises as the Rhapsody.

