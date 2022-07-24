American Queen Voyages Rolls Out Pacific Coast Sailings with Free Air

American Queen Voyages is launching its Pacific Coast sailing aboard the Ocean Victory from San Diego, California, to San José, Puerto Rico, and offers free air transportation from select getaways, according to a press release.

Guests will be eligible for the free air option if they complete their booking by August 31, 2022, according to the company.

American Queen Voyages also offers its guests the choice to pick between two shorter voyages ranging from eight to fifteen days, from San Diego, California to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, to San José, Costa Rica, beginning on October 3, 2022.

Guided tours led by local experts and historians are available in each port, and the company has also introduced a series of premium tours developed by its shore excursions team, such as Turtles and Iguanas and Salsa and Margaritas.

"Guests have given Ocean Victory rave reviews on her inaugural Alaska season, and our Pacific Coast sailing provides a final opportunity to experience this unique vessel in 2022 before she returns to North America again next year," said Isis Ruiz, chief commercial officer, American Queen Voyages. "This itinerary exploring the Western coastlines of Mexico and Costa Rica will provide spectacular vistas and a variety of experiences guests have come to cherish from American Queen Voyages, which combines science, history, wildlife and adventure.”

Voyage Options:

San Diego, California to San José, Costa Rica

Date: October 3, 2022

Duration: 15 days

Calls on: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; La Paz, Mexico; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Manzanillo, Mexico; Huatulco, Mexico; Puerto Chiapas, Mexico; and Playas del Coco, Costa Rica

Fare: Starts from $5,099 per guest with free roundtrip airfare

San Diego, California to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Date: October 3, 2022

Duration: 8 days

Calls on: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and La Paz, Mexico

Fare: Starts from $2,499 per guest with a $300 onboard credit

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico to San José, Costa Rica

Date: October 9, 2022

Duration: 9 days

Calls on: Manzanillo, Mexico; Huatulco, Mexico; Puerto Chiapas, Mexico; and Playas del Coco, Costa Rica

Fare: Starts from $2,799 per guest with a $300 onboard credit