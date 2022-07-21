Carnival Corporation Prices Stock Offering at $9.95

Carnival Corporation announced that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 102,139,621 shares of common stock of the company at a public offering price of $9.95 per share.

The company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 15,320,943 additional shares of common stock of the company.

The offering is expected to close on July 25, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which could include addressing 2023 debt maturities.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole bookrunner and underwriter for the proposed public offering.