Disney Wish: Not For Kids Only

Now sailing her maiden and first revenue voyage, the new 144,000-ton Disney Wish is designed with spaces that that convert from family use in the daytime to adults only at night as well as spaces that are adults-only all the time.

Among these are premium dining venues and lounges, including The Rose, between the ship’s Paolo Steakhouse and Enchante restaurants by three Michelin-starred Chef Arnaud Lallement.

According to Salah Chetbi, beverage director, not only are the lounges inspired by Disney story-telling, but so are the cocktails.

Preparing signature drinks in The Rose and in the Limelight Lounge.

Perhaps the most striking bar venue aboard is the Hyperspace Lounge inspired by Star Wars and featuring a large monitor that looks like a window through which guests can observe a seemingly live scene of Star War ships flying through space.

Photo: The Hyperspace Star Wars Lounge

Photos:  Preparing signature drinks in The Rose and in the Limelight Lounge.

