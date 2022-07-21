Disney Wish: Not For Kids Only

Now sailing her maiden and first revenue voyage, the new 144,000-ton Disney Wish is designed with spaces that that convert from family use in the daytime to adults only at night as well as spaces that are adults-only all the time.

Among these are premium dining venues and lounges, including The Rose, between the ship’s Paolo Steakhouse and Enchante restaurants by three Michelin-starred Chef Arnaud Lallement.

According to Salah Chetbi, beverage director, not only are the lounges inspired by Disney story-telling, but so are the cocktails.

Perhaps the most striking bar venue aboard is the Hyperspace Lounge inspired by Star Wars and featuring a large monitor that looks like a window through which guests can observe a seemingly live scene of Star War ships flying through space.

Photo: The Hyperspace Star Wars Lounge

Photos: Preparing signature drinks in The Rose and in the Limelight Lounge.