Explora Journeys Announces Partnership with Amadeus

Explora Journeys today announced a new partnership with Amadeus to provide its online booking and fulfilment program and connect the luxury travel brand with more travel agencies and a broader audience, according to a press release.

The partnership enables the display of content that includes images of Explora Journeys’ fleet of ships, suites and deck plans and the opportunity for travel advisors to upsell pre- and post- guest experiences in the same booking with one PNR on the Amadeus Cruise Portal, the company said.

The Explora I debuts next May, set to be followed by five more ships for MSC's luxury brand.

Chris Austin, Chief Sales Officer, Explora Journeys, said, “Amadeus is one of the global travel industry’s leading distribution companies and it will further enable our travel partners to access Explora Journeys’ inventory, pricing and our rich content on a real time basis to improve further the booking experience for our growing travel advisor community. This announcement with such a great partner as Amadeus comes as we remain firmly on track for the first of our six luxury ships - EXPLORA I - to make her maiden journey in less than 12 months’ time, May 2023, and, when demand for luxury ocean tourism has returned to pre-pandemic levels.”

Robert Buckman, Head of North America, Travel Sellers, Amadeus, added “By forging our partnership with Explora Journeys we’re strengthening our marketplace to help travel advisors connect their customers to real-time cruise content and offers. With Amadeus Cruise Portal, travel advisors gain access to Explora Journey’s content, can inspire their travelers with rich multimedia, and finalize a booking easily through a single connection.”