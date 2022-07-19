Explora Journeys Adds Destination Experiences Around the Mediterranean

Explora Journeys has launched its first set of Destination Experiences, which will be part of the company’s Mediterranean Inaugural Journeys Collection onboard the Explora I, according to a press release.

Guests on the Explora I will be able to visit popular and lesser-known destinations, including Ibiza in Spain, Calvi in Corsica, France, and Kastellorizo in Greece, while at the same time they will get the opportunity to discover the Mediterranean culture, history, and cuisine, according to the company.

The Explora I Destination Experiences have been categorized into five different interest types in order to provide a tailored experience to its guests: Beyond Boundaries, Tailored Experiences, Enchanting Explorations, Boundless Discoveries, and In-Country Immersions.

Beyond Boundaries includes a private tour to the Premier Grand Cru Classé Château Margaux in Bordeaux, France. Those who opt in for Tailored Experiences will embark on a helicopter adventure with a view of the Médoc peninsula in France, set on a private sail around the Maltese islands, or explore Lisbon, Portugal, via a tuk-tuk. Enchanting Explorations includes, among other adventures, a forest bathing near Porto, Portugal, while Boundless Discoveries will bring guests to Cadiz, Spain for a flamenco masterclass, as well as to Mykonos, Greece, for a photography class. Adding up to all four experiences, In-Country Immersions aims to help guests delve deeper into the culture of the countries they visit throughout the cruise.

The Explora Journeys Mediterranean Destination Experiences are available as part of the Inaugural Mediterranean Journeys collection, with departures beginning on May 31, 2023.

“The ingenuity of the bespoke destination experiences created by Explora Journeys is set to surpass expectations, leading our guests on a journey of self, social and active discovery, fulfilment, and enrichment, easing them into an Ocean State of Mind. Explora Journeys is committed to delivering inspiring and sustainable tourism as we strive to leave a positive footprint for the next generation,” said Michael Ungerer, chief executive officer, Explora Journeys.