American Queen Voyages Adds Post-Cruise Package in Vancouver and Victoria

American Queen Voyages has introduced its City Stay Package in 2023, offering guests the opportunity to explore post-cruise experiences in Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia, according to a press release.

The Official Vancouver and Victoria City Stay package is available after cruises aboard the Ocean Victory from Sitka to Vancouver, as a three-day, two-night option on July 18, August 8, and September 19, 2023, according to American Queen Voyages.

Guests who choose the post-cruise package will receive a premium hotel stay at the Fairmont Empress Hotel in Victoria, British Columbia, with daily breakfast included, a Sights of the City: Vancouver Highlights tour, a choice between the Butchart Gardens Butterfly Gardens or the Victoria Hop-On Hop-Off tour, and free hotel and airport transfer from the Fairmont Empress Hotel. As part of the package, a local concierge company representative will facilitate guests on their excursions.

The Ocean Victory will sail between Sitka, Alaska, and Vancouver, B.C. on a 13-day cruise and will call on 12 ports along Alaska’s Inside Passage.

“Our inclusive pre-cruise hotel night has always drawn guests to deeply discover the embarkation city of their journey. We are glad to grow these Ocean Victory voyage experiences with City Stay Package offerings, and magnificent British Columbia is a perfect setting,” commented Isis Ruiz, chief commercial officer, American Queen Voyages.

“American Queen Voyages’ Ocean Victory has showcased British Columbia throughout her inaugural season, and we are thrilled guests will have the opportunity to extend their stay exploring Greater Victoria in 2023,” said Paul Nursey, president and chief executive officer, Destination Greater Victoria.