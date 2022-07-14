Valencia Port Commits to Zero Emissions with Hydrogen Plant

The Port of Valencia has commenced the installation of a hydrogen generator as part of the H2Ports project, committing to zero emissions in the area by 2030, according to a press release.

The assembly of the tank and compressor of the station that will supply hydrogen to the machinery has begun at the north quay of the Bracet de la Xità area, where the generator will be installed. With the arrival of the mobile unit with the dispenser in the coming days, the Port of Valencia will become the first in Europe to use hydrogen technologies to reduce its environmental footprint, according to the port.

The hydrogen supply station initiative has been brought to life by the National Hydrogen Center and will provide the fuel required to ensure that the machinery keeps operating continuously. The plant is a part of the H2Ports project, which has a total investment of more than four million euros and is financed by the European Union's Clean Hydrogen JU program.

European research institutions are also involved in the project, while the Valencia Port Authority (PAV) and Hamburg Port Authority have joined forces to develop clean energy projects with the aid of EU-mandated initiatives.

“For the PAV, the fight against climate change and decarbonization is a priority, as demonstrated by all the projects we are carrying out to meet the objective of being an emission-neutral port by 2030. Our strategy is based on facts such as this hydrogen station which positions us as the first European port to use this technology,” said Aurelio Martinez, president, PAV.

“The commitment of the Generalitat is to promote the deployment of new technologies and sustainable energy sources applied to industry that place the Valencian economy in a position of competitiveness in a strategic area of the present and future,” added Rebeca Torró, councilor for territorial policy, public works, and mobility.