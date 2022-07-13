Assa Abloy

China Cruise Shipping Set for August in Guangzhou

China Cruise Shipping

In another positive sign for the Chinese cruise industry, Guangzhou will play host to China Cruise Shipping 15, from August 18 to 20.

The event is bringing together key leaders, suppliers and ports in the Chinese cruise market, and will be hosted by The People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality and China Communications and Transportation Associatio（CCTA), co-organized by China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA), Guangzhou Municipal Commerce Bureau, Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, Guangzhou Port Authority and the People’s Government of Nansha District, 

The key theme will be the cruise market coming out of the pandemic, the organizers said in a press release.

Panel discussions will touch on policies, economics, shipbuilding, refurbishments, supply and procurement and more.

 

 

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index