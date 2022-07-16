Holland America Line Launches Special Offer for 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line has introduced its “Book Early & Save” promotion on 2023 cruises, effective from July 12 for bookings completed by September 30, 2022, according to a press release.

A low-fare guarantee, prepaid stateroom gratuities for team members for the first and second guests in a stateroom, onboard credit ranging from $100 to $300, up to three shore excursions, a beverage package, specialty dining, and a Wi-Fi surf package are among the deal offerings, according to the company.

The offer is valid for sailings to Alaska, Antarctica, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Caribbean, Canada/New England, the Mediterranean, Hawaii, Mexico, Northern Europe, Panama Canal and South America. As Holland America Line further announced, Alaska Cruisetours are also part of the deal.

The deal further applies to the 35-day "Voyage of the Vikings" roundtrip from Boston, the 35-day "Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas" roundtrip from San Diego, and the 21-day Caribbean Collectors' Voyage roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.

For Caribbean cruises, fares start at $899 per person, based on double occupancy. Summer cruises to Alaska start at $949 per person, and European sailings begin at $1,399. Taxes, fees, and port expenses are not included, and the offer is not valid on Grand Voyages or cruises lasting five days or less.

"As the world begins to travel more and with our entire fleet in operation, we are seeing great interest in our cruises that sail to all seven continents. 'Book Early & Save' comes at the right time to start planning for the upcoming holidays and 2023," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line. "Cruising continues to offer an incredible value in terms of price, ease and everything that is included in the fare, and these added incentives make a cruise vacation even more attractive."