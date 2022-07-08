Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Resorts World Cruises Adds Malaysia Homeporting to Operation

Kuala Lumpur

Resorts World Cruises announced that it will be the first cruise line to add a Kuala Lumpur homeport (via Port Klang) for the Genting Dream starting July, in addition to the Singapore homeport, which the company started operations from in June.

With the dual homeport options, travelers can now choose to embark from Singapore or Kuala Lumpur. Two-night cruises from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore will depart on Thursdays and Saturdays and three-night cruises from Kuala Lumpur to Penang and Singapore will depart on Mondays.

Departure days from Singapore will remain the same on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays; and from July 22 onwards, Friday cruises will re-introduce the two-night High Seas Weekend Getaway cruises.

The dual homeport was designed to further cater for the demand of round-trip cruises, targeting the 10 million+ population residing in central Peninsular Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Malacca), who live within a short drive of Port Klang, the embarkation port. 

Besides that, Resorts World Cruises will also offer one-way cruises that will become an alternative to air and land travel for the millions of travelers between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, including to Penang.

“Resorts World Cruises is excited to take the lead for the cruise sector to boost the in-and-outbound tourists for Singapore; and to bring cruising to the ‘doorsteps’ of Malaysians residing in central Peninsular Malaysia as they can depart from Kuala Lumpur, which is convenient and affordable,” saidMichael Goh, President of Resorts World Cruises. “As Genting Dream is certified as the World’s

