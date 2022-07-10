Variety Cruises Launches Offers for Travel Professionals

Variety Cruises has introduced offers for active travel industry professionals on its sailings in Greece and the Seychelles, according to a press release.

Professionals in the travel sector can choose between the Classical Greece seven-day cruise and the Garden of Eden seven-day cruise and must submit an inquiry along with proof of employment and their business card, according to the company.

The Classical Greece sailing includes stops at Kea, Santorini, Mykonos, Delos, Crete, Kythira, Hydra, as well as Monemvasia and Nafplio (Peloponnese). The available sailings depart on July 15 and 29 with fares starting at $747.

During the Garden of Eden itinerary on Variety Cruises, guests will explore the 115 islands surrounding Seychelles and visit UNESCO heritage sites in the area. Sailings depart on July 16, as well as December 10, 24, and 31, at a cost of $599. Additional itineraries, priced at $699, have been added for July 30, August 13 and 20, September 3, 10, and 17, October 1 and November 26.

All rates are per person and do not include port taxes, while children under the age of ten can join the cruises for free in a triple occupancy cabin with two adults.