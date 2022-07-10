Tarragona

Variety Cruises Launches Offers for Travel Professionals

Variety Voyager

Variety Cruises has introduced offers for active travel industry professionals on its sailings in Greece and the Seychelles, according to a press release.

Professionals in the travel sector can choose between the Classical Greece seven-day cruise and the Garden of Eden seven-day cruise and must submit an inquiry along with proof of employment and their business card, according to the company.

The Classical Greece sailing includes stops at Kea, Santorini, Mykonos, Delos, Crete, Kythira, Hydra, as well as Monemvasia and Nafplio (Peloponnese). The available sailings depart on July 15 and 29 with fares starting at $747.

During the Garden of Eden itinerary on Variety Cruises, guests will explore the 115 islands surrounding Seychelles and visit UNESCO heritage sites in the area. Sailings depart on July 16, as well as December 10, 24, and 31, at a cost of $599. Additional itineraries, priced at $699, have been added for July 30, August 13 and 20, September 3, 10, and 17, October 1 and November 26.

All rates are per person and do not include port taxes, while children under the age of ten can join the cruises for free in a triple occupancy cabin with two adults.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

AB Inbev News

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Sump Stammer

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report