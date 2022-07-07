Coral Princess Makes First Call on Port Douglas

Princess Cruises’ Coral Princess made her maiden call on Port Douglas, becoming the first cruise ship to visit the port since the industry's resumption of operations, according to a press release.

The first visit of the Coral Princess to Port Douglas is one of nine scheduled from her new homeport of Brisbane during her winter season, marking ten years of Princess ships sailing from Queensland.

According to the company, these calls are expected to generate $4.9 million for Port Douglas, boosting the local tourism and hospitality industries. The Coral Princess is also the first ship to bring the MedallionClass experience to Australia.

“It’s been great to finally see consistent business returning to the tourism operators of Port Douglas. In town, there is a real sense of energy and buzz that we have not felt in a very long time. It’s a hopeful feeling to see how many people are returning once again,” said Jason Heffernan, tour operator, Port Douglas.

“It’s great to be a part of an industry that has such a positive impact on the entire community, particularly the local suppliers that continue to showcase their region and provide our guests with unforgettable experiences,” said Carmen Stevenson, general manager, Bob Wood Cruise Group.

Photo: Coral Princess in Cairns