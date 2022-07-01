Holland America Removes Pre-Boarding COVID-19 Testing for Selected Sailings

Holland America Line is changing its COVID-19 testing requirements for selected sailings onboard the new Rotterdam.

“As health protocols around the world continue to evolve, we are adjusting our policies to align with those of the countries we visit,” the company said in a statement sent to travel advisors.

As a result, guests sailing on the 2021-built vessel on July 10, July 17 and July 24 won’t need to show a negative COVID-19 test before boarding.

After spending the winter in the Caribbean, the Rotterdam is currently offering a series of cruises in Northern Europe.

The impacted itineraries depart from the Port of Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, and sail to several destinations in Norway.

According to the statement, the company’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements continue in place.

All passengers 12 years and older are required to be fully vaccinated against the disease, with the final dose of an approved vaccine received at least 14 days prior to embarkation.

Guests 18 and older also need a booster shot if the final dose of their original vaccination cycle is older than nine months from the last day of the cruise.

Who fails to comply with the requirements must require an approved vaccination exempt from the company in advance of their cruise.

“Here at Holland America Line, the health and well-being of our guests, team members and the communities we visit are our highest priority. Our protocols are designed to ensure a relaxing and memorable vacation experience while maximizing the health and safety of our guests and crew,” the cruise line added.

Holland America’s announcement comes after a similar one from P&O Cruises.

Earlier this month, the British cruise line, which is also owned by the Carnival Corporation, removed the pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirement for selected cruises to Norway onboard the Iona.

Previously, Viking became the first major cruise operator to drop the pre-boarding COVID-19 testing requirement.

The luxury operator decision is valid for all of its cruises, as long as the tests aren’t required by visited destinations.