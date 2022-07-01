Holland America Line Sees Demand Spike for Alaska Cruises

Holland America Line said in a press release that it is seeing a surge in interest for Alaska, experiencing the highest booking levels for Alaska cruising during the month of June since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People are excited to travel again while reconnecting with family and friends in a meaningful way," said Beth Bodensteiner, senior vice president and chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. "We're seeing the pent-up demand leading to increased booking as guests realize cruising is a hassle-free way to enjoy unique destinations such as Alaska."

According to AAA Washington, Seattle, Washington, is the number-one summer domestic destination in the U.S. for Washington travelers -- and the second most popular nationwide -- due in large part to the area's cruise business.

During the upcoming July 4 holiday weekend, AAA Washington travel bookings reveal that the number of people traveling by trains, buses and cruise ships is expected to triple compared to 2021. Holland America Line offers round-trip from Seattle cruises to Alaska on two of its ships.

"Our summer travel inquiries and bookings show people are feeling safe to explore again," said Michelle Glass, vice president of travel for AAA Washington. "Alaska is one of my favorite places to visit in the summer. A preferred partner, like Holland America Line, helps us provide clients with convenient departures to and from our own back yard to this amazing place, without the added cost of airfare."

Overall, according to a statement, Holland America Line continues to see strong interest in cruises that are a short flight or drive from guests' homes.

"With the cost and recent challenges with air travel, we are seeing excitement and traction from guests within driving distance of our cruise homeports such as Seattle and Vancouver," said Kacy Cole, vice president of marketing and e-commerce for Holland America Line. "We recently invested in local marketing near our homeports and we're already seeing that pay off."