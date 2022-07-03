Here Are The Ships Joining the Carnival Cruise Line Fleet Through 2024

The Carnival Cruise Line fleet is set to grown significantly over the next two years.

In addition to two newbuilds, the U.S.-based cruise line is getting three extra ships from Costa Cruises, Carnival Corporation’s Italian brand.

Here’s the complete list of ships joining the fleet through 2024:

Ship: Carnival Celebration

Debut Date: November 2022

Capacity: 5,200

Tonnage: 183,900

Present Status: Under construction in Finland

As Carnival’s second XL class ship, the new Carnival Celebration is set to enter service in November.

The LNG-powered vessel is currently being built in Finland and will sail year-round from its PortMiami homeport.

Ship: Carnival Luminosa

Debut Date: November 2022

Capacity: 2,260

Tonnage: 92,700

Status: Sailing for Costa in Europe

Currently in service for Costa Cruises in Europe, the Costa Luminosa will join the Carnival Cruise Line fleet in September.

Similar to the company’s Spirit class ships, the 2009-built vessel will be renamed Carnival Luminosa, being fully integrated to the fleet before offering itineraries in Australia and Alaska starting in November.

Ship: Costa Venezia

Debut Date: “Spring 2023”

Capacity: 4,232

Tonnage: 135,500

Status: Sailing for Costa in Europe

Originally built for cruising in China, the Costa Venezia will be operated under the new Costa by Carnival brand starting in 2023.

Set to be based in New York City, the 2019-built vessel will retain most of its Costa features, while offering Carnival’s service, entertainment and dining.

Ship: Carnival Jubilee

Debut Date: October 2023

Capacity: 5,400

Tonnage: 183,900

Status: Under construction in Germany

Poised to enter service in late 2023, the new Carnival Jubilee will become the company’s third XL class vessel.

Originally ordered for AIDA Cruises, the LNG-powered ship will offer year-round cruises departing from the Port of Galveston.

Ship: Costa Firenze

Debut Date: “Spring 2024”

Capacity: 4,232

Tonnage: 135,500

Status: Sailing for Costa in Europe

Like the Costa Venezia, the Costa Firenze was initially intended for service in China and will join the Costa by Carnival brand.

Starting in 2024, the 2021-built cruise ship will offer year-round cruises from Long Beach, combining Costa’s design features with Carnival’s signature service, entertainment and food.