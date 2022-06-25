The Broadway Cruise To Debut on the Norwegian Gem

Broadway’s biggest acts and creative visionaries will get together on the Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Gem, sailing roundtrip from New York City to Bermuda from March 31 to April 5, 2023, for “The Broadway Cruise,” Sixthman and EBG confirmed in a press release.

The line-up of “The Broadway Cruise” consists of several award-winning musical artists, which will all perform on the 2,394-guest (double occupancy) Norwegian Gem next year. Stateroom tickets start at $1,165 per person, according to Sixthman and EBG.

So far, the list of performers includes:

Laura Benanti

Kristin Chenoweth

Alan Cumming

Randy Rainbow

Sierra Boggess

Lena Hall

Joshua Henry

Jeremy Jordan

Taylor Louderman

More artists are expected to be unveiled leading up to the cruise. Guests will also be able to experience other festivities on the Norwegian Gem, including a discussion with scenic designer David Korins and industry insights by choreographer Kelly Devine. Christopher Jahnke will serve as the onboard musical director and supervisor, while theater editor Gordon Cox will moderate panels and conduct guest interviews.

“Our Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences on land and at sea, and now we’re able to pull back the curtain and go behind the scenes to connect some of Broadway’s best talents with their most dedicated audiences,” stated Anthony Diaz, CEO at Sixthman and SVP of Charters, Meetings & Incentives at Norwegian Cruise Line.