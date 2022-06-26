Costa Cruises Restart Update: Ten Ships Now in Service

With its restart program picking up pace in the last few months, Costa Cruises has now added ten ships back into revenue service.

Most of the Fleet Now Sailing Again

After closing out 2021 with only a few ships in service, Costa has been busy adding ships back into revenue service.

The Carnival-owned Italian brand now has most of its fleet cruising again in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

Here are the ships currently in service:

Costa Deliziosa

Capacity at 100%: 2,260 guests

Date: In service since June 26, 2021

Region: Eastern Mediterranean

Homeport: Venice/Marghera and Bari (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Greek Islands

Costa Luminosa

Capacity at 100%: 2,260 guests

Date: In service since December 18, 2021

Region: Eastern Mediterranean

Homeport: Trieste (Italy) and Dubrovnik (Croatia)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Croatia, Montenegro, Italy and Greece

Costa Firenze

Capacity at 100%: 4,232 guests

Date: In service since February 18, 2022

Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeport: Genoa and Civitavecchia (Italy); Barcelona (Spain); and Marseille (France)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean with visits to Sicily, Sardinia and more

Costa Toscana

Capacity at 100%: 5,224 guests

Date: In service since March 5, 2022

Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeport: Savona and Civitavecchia (Italy); Marseille (France); and Valencia (Spain)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean with visits to Naples, Ibiza and more

Costa Diadema

Capacity at 100%: 3,700 guests

Date: In service since March 14, 2022

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Kiel (Germany) and Copenhagen (Denmark)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords with visits to Geiranger, Alesund, Stavanger and more

Costa Venezia

Capacity at 100%: 4,232 guests

Date: In service since May 1, 2022

Region: Eastern Mediterranean

Homeport: Istanbul (Turkey)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Greek Islands and Turkey

Costa Fascinosa

Capacity at 100%: 3,000 guests

Date: In service since May 1, 2022

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Kiel (Germany)

Length: 9 and 12 nights

Itineraries: Baltic and Norway (including Cape North)

Costa Smeralda

Capacity at 100%: 5,224 guests

Date: In service since May 7, 2022

Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeport: Savona and Civitavecchia (Italy); Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca (Spain); and Marseille (France)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean with visits to Sicily and Mallorca

Costa Pacifica

Capacity at 100%: 3,000 guests

Date: In service since June 4, 2022

Homeport: Bari (Italy)

Region: Eastern Mediterranean

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Malta, Greece and Sicily with visits to Catania, La Valletta, Santorini and Mykonos

Costa Fortuna

Capacity at 100%: 2,720 guests

Date: In service since June 11, 2022

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Bremerhaven (Germany) and Ijmuiden (Netherlands)

Length: 10 to 14 nights

Itineraries: Norway, British Islands, Iceland and more

Two More Ship Returning by the End of the Year

After adding two ships in the active lineup in June, Costa is now planning to have another two more vessels sailing by the end of the year.

While the Costa Favolosa is set to resume service in October, the Costa Serena is still in pending status, and is expected to restart in Asia when the conditions are right.

Recently added back to the Costa fleet, the Costa Magica is waiting for a new cruise program, which should be published soon.

Here are the planned service resumption dates and details:

Costa Serena

Capacity at 100%: 3,000 guests

Date: TBD

Region: Asia

Homeport: TBD

Costa Favolosa

Capacity at 100%: 3,000 guests

Date: October 9, 2022

Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 3 nights

First itinerary: Tarragona and Marseille

Costa Magica

Capacity at 100%: 2,720 guests

Date: TBD

Region: TBD

Homeport: TBD

Length: TBD

First itinerary: TBD