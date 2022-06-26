Costa Cruises Restart Update: Ten Ships Now in Service
With its restart program picking up pace in the last few months, Costa Cruises has now added ten ships back into revenue service.
Most of the Fleet Now Sailing Again
After closing out 2021 with only a few ships in service, Costa has been busy adding ships back into revenue service.
The Carnival-owned Italian brand now has most of its fleet cruising again in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.
Here are the ships currently in service:
Costa Deliziosa
Capacity at 100%: 2,260 guests
Date: In service since June 26, 2021
Region: Eastern Mediterranean
Homeport: Venice/Marghera and Bari (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Greek Islands
Costa Luminosa
Capacity at 100%: 2,260 guests
Date: In service since December 18, 2021
Region: Eastern Mediterranean
Homeport: Trieste (Italy) and Dubrovnik (Croatia)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Croatia, Montenegro, Italy and Greece
Costa Firenze
Capacity at 100%: 4,232 guests
Date: In service since February 18, 2022
Region: Western Mediterranean
Homeport: Genoa and Civitavecchia (Italy); Barcelona (Spain); and Marseille (France)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean with visits to Sicily, Sardinia and more
Costa Toscana
Capacity at 100%: 5,224 guests
Date: In service since March 5, 2022
Region: Western Mediterranean
Homeport: Savona and Civitavecchia (Italy); Marseille (France); and Valencia (Spain)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean with visits to Naples, Ibiza and more
Costa Diadema
Capacity at 100%: 3,700 guests
Date: In service since March 14, 2022
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Kiel (Germany) and Copenhagen (Denmark)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords with visits to Geiranger, Alesund, Stavanger and more
Costa Venezia
Capacity at 100%: 4,232 guests
Date: In service since May 1, 2022
Region: Eastern Mediterranean
Homeport: Istanbul (Turkey)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Greek Islands and Turkey
Costa Fascinosa
Capacity at 100%: 3,000 guests
Date: In service since May 1, 2022
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Kiel (Germany)
Length: 9 and 12 nights
Itineraries: Baltic and Norway (including Cape North)
Costa Smeralda
Capacity at 100%: 5,224 guests
Date: In service since May 7, 2022
Region: Western Mediterranean
Homeport: Savona and Civitavecchia (Italy); Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca (Spain); and Marseille (France)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean with visits to Sicily and Mallorca
Costa Pacifica
Capacity at 100%: 3,000 guests
Date: In service since June 4, 2022
Homeport: Bari (Italy)
Region: Eastern Mediterranean
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Malta, Greece and Sicily with visits to Catania, La Valletta, Santorini and Mykonos
Costa Fortuna
Capacity at 100%: 2,720 guests
Date: In service since June 11, 2022
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Bremerhaven (Germany) and Ijmuiden (Netherlands)
Length: 10 to 14 nights
Itineraries: Norway, British Islands, Iceland and more
Two More Ship Returning by the End of the Year
After adding two ships in the active lineup in June, Costa is now planning to have another two more vessels sailing by the end of the year.
While the Costa Favolosa is set to resume service in October, the Costa Serena is still in pending status, and is expected to restart in Asia when the conditions are right.
Recently added back to the Costa fleet, the Costa Magica is waiting for a new cruise program, which should be published soon.
Here are the planned service resumption dates and details:
Costa Serena
Capacity at 100%: 3,000 guests
Date: TBD
Region: Asia
Homeport: TBD
Costa Favolosa
Capacity at 100%: 3,000 guests
Date: October 9, 2022
Region: Western Mediterranean
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Length: 3 nights
First itinerary: Tarragona and Marseille
Costa Magica
Capacity at 100%: 2,720 guests
Date: TBD
Region: TBD
Homeport: TBD
Length: TBD
First itinerary: TBD