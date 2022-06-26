Assa Abloy

Costa Cruises Restart Update: Ten Ships Now in Service

Costa Toscana in Barcelona

With its restart program picking up pace in the last few months, Costa Cruises has now added ten ships back into revenue service.

Most of the Fleet Now Sailing Again

After closing out 2021 with only a few ships in service, Costa has been busy adding ships back into revenue service. 

The Carnival-owned Italian brand now has most of its fleet cruising again in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

Here are the ships currently in service:  

 Costa Deliziosa
Capacity at 100%: 2,260 guests
Date: In service since June 26, 2021
Region: Eastern Mediterranean
Homeport: Venice/Marghera and Bari (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Greek Islands

Costa Luminosa
Capacity at 100%: 2,260 guests
 Date: In service since December 18, 2021
Region: Eastern Mediterranean
Homeport: Trieste (Italy) and Dubrovnik (Croatia)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Croatia, Montenegro, Italy and Greece

Costa Firenze
Capacity at 100%: 4,232 guests
 Date: In service since February 18, 2022
Region: Western Mediterranean
Homeport: Genoa and Civitavecchia (Italy); Barcelona (Spain); and Marseille (France)  
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean with visits to Sicily, Sardinia and more

Costa Toscana 
Capacity at 100%: 5,224 guests
 Date: In service since March 5, 2022
Region: Western Mediterranean
Homeport: Savona and Civitavecchia (Italy); Marseille (France); and Valencia (Spain)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean with visits to Naples, Ibiza and more

Costa Diadema 
Capacity at 100%: 3,700 guests
Date: In service since March 14, 2022
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Kiel (Germany) and Copenhagen (Denmark)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords with visits to Geiranger, Alesund, Stavanger and more

Costa Venezia 
Capacity at 100%: 4,232 guests
 Date: In service since May 1, 2022
Region: Eastern Mediterranean
Homeport: Istanbul (Turkey)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Greek Islands and Turkey

Costa Fascinosa
Capacity at 100%: 3,000 guests
Date: In service since May 1, 2022
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Kiel (Germany)
Length: 9 and 12 nights
Itineraries: Baltic and Norway (including Cape North)

Costa Smeralda 
Capacity at 100%: 5,224 guests
 Date: In service since May 7, 2022
Region: Western Mediterranean
Homeport: Savona and Civitavecchia (Italy); Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca (Spain); and Marseille (France)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean with visits to Sicily and Mallorca

Costa Pacifica 
Capacity at 100%: 3,000 guests
 Date: In service since June 4, 2022
Homeport: Bari (Italy)
Region: Eastern Mediterranean
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Malta, Greece and Sicily with visits to Catania, La Valletta, Santorini and Mykonos

Costa Fortuna  
Capacity at 100%: 2,720 guests
 Date: In service since June 11, 2022
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Bremerhaven (Germany) and Ijmuiden (Netherlands)
Length: 10 to 14 nights
Itineraries: Norway, British Islands, Iceland and more

Two More Ship Returning by the End of the Year

After adding two ships in the active lineup in June, Costa is now planning to have another two more vessels sailing by the end of the year.

While the Costa Favolosa is set to resume service in October, the Costa Serena is still in pending status, and is expected to restart in Asia when the conditions are right.

Recently added back to the Costa fleet, the Costa Magica is waiting for a new cruise program, which should be published soon.

Here are the planned service resumption dates and details:  

Costa Serena  
Capacity at 100%: 3,000 guests
 Date: TBD
Region: Asia
Homeport: TBD

Costa Favolosa 
Capacity at 100%: 3,000 guests
 Date: October 9, 2022
Region: Western Mediterranean
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Length: 3 nights
First itinerary: Tarragona and Marseille

Costa Magica
Capacity at 100%: 2,720 guests
Date: TBD
Region: TBD
Homeport: TBD
Length: TBD
First itinerary: TBD

