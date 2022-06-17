Royal Caribbean International Fleet Locations: June Update
Royal Caribbean International recently marked the return to service of its entire fleet.
Cruise Industry News tracked down the location and status of the company’s fleet as of June 17, 2022:
Icon of the Seas
Year Built: 2023
Capacity: 5,600 guests
Status: Under construction
Location: Turku, Finland
The Icon of the Seas is under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. First in a series of three newbuilds, the vessel is set to debut in 2023.
Wonder of the Seas
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 5,448 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Mediterranean
After debuting in the Caribbean, the new Wonder of the Seas has been sailing in Europe since May. The 5,448-guest ship is presently offering a summer program of Western Mediterranean cruises with visits to Italy, Spain and France.
Odyssey of the Seas
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
The Odyssey of the Seas is offering week-long cruises to the Greek Islands and Turkey. Sailing from its homeport in Civitavecchia, Italy, the vessel offers itineraries to Mykonos, Santorini and more.
Spectrum of the Seas
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Singapore
The Spectrum of the Seas is currently offering ocean getaways departing from the Marina Bay Cruise Terminal in Singapore. Starting on June 30, the 2019-built vessel will also offer international itineraries with visits to ports in Malaysia.
Symphony of the Seas
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
The Symphony of the Seas is operating a year-round schedule of seven-night cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas. Departing from PortMiami every Saturday, the vessel offers itineraries visiting St. Thomas, Cozumel, Costa Maya, CocoCay and more.
Ovation of the Seas
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Alaska
After resuming service in May, the Ovation of the Seas is offering a series of Alaska and Canada cruises departing from the Port of Seattle.
Harmony of the Seas
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
Based in Port Canaveral, the Harmony of the Seas is offering a series of week-long cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.
Anthem of the Seas
Year Built: 2015
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Southampton, England
The Anthem of the Seas is starting a cruise today in Southampton, England. Part of the ship’s European summer program, the seven-night itinerary sails to France and Spain, with stops in La Rochelle, Le Havre, La Coruña and Bilbao.
Quantum of the Seas
Year Built: 2014
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Alaska
After seven years sailing exclusively in the Asia/Pacific region, the Quantum of the Seas returned to North America earlier this year. The original Quantum Class vessel is now offering week-long itineraries to Alaska and Canada.
Allure of the Seas
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: Southern Caribbean
The Allure of the Seas is presently based in Fort Lauderdale for a series of cruises to the Western and Southern Caribbean. The six- to eight-night itineraries feature unusual calls for Oasis-class ships, including Aruba and Curaçao.
Oasis of the Seas
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: U.S. East Coast
In May, the Oasis of the Seas kicked off a summer program of week-long cruises to the Bahamas and Florida departing from the Cape Liberty, Royal Caribbean’s homeport in the New York area.
Independence of the Seas
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Status: In service
Location: Port Canaveral, Florida
Based in Port Canaveral, the Independence of the Seas is sailing a series of three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas that feature visits to Nassau and CocoCay – Royal Caribbean’s private island destination.
Liberty of the Seas
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Liberty of the Seas is offering weeklong cruises from Galveston. The ship’s regular itineraries sail to the Western Caribbean, featuring visits to Mexico, Honduras, Grand Cayman and Jamaica.
Freedom of the Seas
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Status: In service
Location: Miami, Florida
The Freedom of the Seas continues to offer its three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and CocoCay from Miami. Back in July 2021, the vessel marked Royal Caribbean’s return to the United States, kicking off the company’s restart plan in the country.
Jewel of the Seas
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Northern Europe
Based in Amsterdam, the Jewel of the Seas is spending the summer sailing in Northern Europe. The vessel’s itineraries include destinations in the British Islands, Norway, Iceland and more.
Mariner of the Seas
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Bahamas
Another Royal Caribbean ship based in Florida, the Mariner of the Seas is presently offering a series of five- to eight-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral.
Serenade of the Seas
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Alaska
The Serenade of the Seas is offering Alaska cruises departing from Vancouver, Canada. As part of its regular itineraries, the ship sails to Haines, Juneau, Sitka, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan and more.
Navigator of the Seas
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: West Coast
Sailing from Los Angeles, the Navigator of the Seas is offering a series of three- and four-night cruises to the Mexico and West Coast.
Brilliance of the Seas
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
The Brilliance of the Seas is sailing a series of Eastern Mediterranean cruises departing from Ravenna, Italy. The itineraries feature destinations in Croatia, Greece and Montenegro.
Adventure of the Seas
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: U.S. East Coast
After repositioning to the U.S. East Coast in May, the Adventure of the Seas has been operating a program of cruises to Bermuda, the Caribbean and Canada & New England from the Cape Liberty Cruise Terminal, in the New York area.
Radiance of the Seas
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Alaska
The Radiance of the Seas is presently offering open-jaw cruises to Alaska and Canada. Departing from Vancouver and Seward, the ship visits Skagway, the Hubbard Glacier, Haines, Juneau and more.
Explorer of the Seas
Year Built: 2000
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Southern Caribbean
Currently based in Miami, the Explorer of the Seas is offering a series of itineraries to the Western and Southern Caribbean.
Voyager of the Seas
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Northern Europe
After resuming service earlier in April, the Voyager of the Seas is offering a program of cruises in the Baltic Sea.
Vision of the Seas
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Mediterranean
Complementing Royal Caribbean’s summer program in Europe, the Vision of the Seas is currently based in Barcelona, Spain, for eight- to 12-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean.
Rhapsody of the Seas
Year Built: 1997
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Mediterranean
After a visiting a French shipyard in May, the Rhapsody of the Seas resumed service in May. The Vision-class ship is now offering week-long cruises in the Mediterranean.
Enchantment of the Seas
Year Built: 1997
Capacity: 2,250 guests
Status: In service
Location: U.S. East Coast
The Enchantment of the Seas is currently offering cruises to the Bahamas and Bermuda. Sailing from Baltimore, the itineraries include visits to CocoCay and Nassau, in addition to King’s Wharf.
Grandeur of the Seas
Year Built: 1996
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
After resuming service in the Southern Caribbean, the Grandeur of the Seas is now offering short cruises to Mexico departing from Galveston.