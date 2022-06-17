Royal Caribbean International Fleet Locations: June Update

Royal Caribbean International recently marked the return to service of its entire fleet.

Cruise Industry News tracked down the location and status of the company’s fleet as of June 17, 2022:

Icon of the Seas

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 5,600 guests

Status: Under construction

Location: Turku, Finland

The Icon of the Seas is under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. First in a series of three newbuilds, the vessel is set to debut in 2023.

Wonder of the Seas

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,448 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

After debuting in the Caribbean, the new Wonder of the Seas has been sailing in Europe since May. The 5,448-guest ship is presently offering a summer program of Western Mediterranean cruises with visits to Italy, Spain and France.

Odyssey of the Seas

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Odyssey of the Seas is offering week-long cruises to the Greek Islands and Turkey. Sailing from its homeport in Civitavecchia, Italy, the vessel offers itineraries to Mykonos, Santorini and more.

Spectrum of the Seas

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Singapore

The Spectrum of the Seas is currently offering ocean getaways departing from the Marina Bay Cruise Terminal in Singapore. Starting on June 30, the 2019-built vessel will also offer international itineraries with visits to ports in Malaysia.

Symphony of the Seas

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Symphony of the Seas is operating a year-round schedule of seven-night cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas. Departing from PortMiami every Saturday, the vessel offers itineraries visiting St. Thomas, Cozumel, Costa Maya, CocoCay and more.

Ovation of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

After resuming service in May, the Ovation of the Seas is offering a series of Alaska and Canada cruises departing from the Port of Seattle.

Harmony of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Based in Port Canaveral, the Harmony of the Seas is offering a series of week-long cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Anthem of the Seas

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southampton, England

The Anthem of the Seas is starting a cruise today in Southampton, England. Part of the ship’s European summer program, the seven-night itinerary sails to France and Spain, with stops in La Rochelle, Le Havre, La Coruña and Bilbao.

Quantum of the Seas

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

After seven years sailing exclusively in the Asia/Pacific region, the Quantum of the Seas returned to North America earlier this year. The original Quantum Class vessel is now offering week-long itineraries to Alaska and Canada.

Allure of the Seas

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Allure of the Seas is presently based in Fort Lauderdale for a series of cruises to the Western and Southern Caribbean. The six- to eight-night itineraries feature unusual calls for Oasis-class ships, including Aruba and Curaçao.

Oasis of the Seas

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

In May, the Oasis of the Seas kicked off a summer program of week-long cruises to the Bahamas and Florida departing from the Cape Liberty, Royal Caribbean’s homeport in the New York area.

Independence of the Seas

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Port Canaveral, Florida

Based in Port Canaveral, the Independence of the Seas is sailing a series of three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas that feature visits to Nassau and CocoCay – Royal Caribbean’s private island destination.

Liberty of the Seas

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Liberty of the Seas is offering weeklong cruises from Galveston. The ship’s regular itineraries sail to the Western Caribbean, featuring visits to Mexico, Honduras, Grand Cayman and Jamaica.

Freedom of the Seas

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Miami, Florida

The Freedom of the Seas continues to offer its three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and CocoCay from Miami. Back in July 2021, the vessel marked Royal Caribbean’s return to the United States, kicking off the company’s restart plan in the country.

Jewel of the Seas

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

Based in Amsterdam, the Jewel of the Seas is spending the summer sailing in Northern Europe. The vessel’s itineraries include destinations in the British Islands, Norway, Iceland and more.

Mariner of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

Another Royal Caribbean ship based in Florida, the Mariner of the Seas is presently offering a series of five- to eight-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral.

Serenade of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

The Serenade of the Seas is offering Alaska cruises departing from Vancouver, Canada. As part of its regular itineraries, the ship sails to Haines, Juneau, Sitka, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan and more.

Navigator of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: West Coast

Sailing from Los Angeles, the Navigator of the Seas is offering a series of three- and four-night cruises to the Mexico and West Coast.

Brilliance of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Brilliance of the Seas is sailing a series of Eastern Mediterranean cruises departing from Ravenna, Italy. The itineraries feature destinations in Croatia, Greece and Montenegro.

Adventure of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

After repositioning to the U.S. East Coast in May, the Adventure of the Seas has been operating a program of cruises to Bermuda, the Caribbean and Canada & New England from the Cape Liberty Cruise Terminal, in the New York area.

Radiance of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

The Radiance of the Seas is presently offering open-jaw cruises to Alaska and Canada. Departing from Vancouver and Seward, the ship visits Skagway, the Hubbard Glacier, Haines, Juneau and more.

Explorer of the Seas

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

Currently based in Miami, the Explorer of the Seas is offering a series of itineraries to the Western and Southern Caribbean.

Voyager of the Seas

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

After resuming service earlier in April, the Voyager of the Seas is offering a program of cruises in the Baltic Sea.

Vision of the Seas

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

Complementing Royal Caribbean’s summer program in Europe, the Vision of the Seas is currently based in Barcelona, Spain, for eight- to 12-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean.

Rhapsody of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

After a visiting a French shipyard in May, the Rhapsody of the Seas resumed service in May. The Vision-class ship is now offering week-long cruises in the Mediterranean.

Enchantment of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,250 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

The Enchantment of the Seas is currently offering cruises to the Bahamas and Bermuda. Sailing from Baltimore, the itineraries include visits to CocoCay and Nassau, in addition to King’s Wharf.

Grandeur of the Seas

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

After resuming service in the Southern Caribbean, the Grandeur of the Seas is now offering short cruises to Mexico departing from Galveston.