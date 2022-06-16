ALMACO Gets Ritz-Carlton Contract For Newbuilds

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s new cruise ships, the Ilma and Luminara, will be equipped with state-of-the-art galleys, provision stores, and refrigeration machinery solutions supplied by ALMACO, according to a press release.

The work will take place at the shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique and the deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for 2024 and 2025.

ALMACO will also provide the the ships with support and lifecycle services during operation, the company said.

ALMACO’s scope of work in these projects consists of a visual turnkey delivery of all galleys onboard, as well as all equipment supply and installation of the galley areas consisting of 1,200 square meters.

ALMACO will also supply and install all equipment for the provision store areas and deliver the refrigeration machinery system.

Frédéric Vasseur, President of Catering Systems at ALMACO, said: “As always, it’s an honor and pleasure to be invited to join a project by our long-term partner Chantiers de l’Atlantique. We have a long track record of mutual successful projects, and I am confident this project will be a success too. We share the same process-driven and innovative mindset and commitment to research and development. That makes working together extra inspiring.”