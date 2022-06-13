Damen Completes Azamara Onward Conversion

Damen Shiprepair Amsterdam recently completed a major conversion for Azamara, overseeing the refurbishment of the Azamara Onward prior to her debut on Monaco in May.

“Azamara selected Damen Shiprepair Amsterdam to complete the revitalization of the Azamara Onward following an extensive comparative analysis of shipyards in Europe,” said Nico Corbijn, head of marine operations at Azamara.

“With an estimated investment of approximately $55 million, it was very important for us to identify a yard that could provide not only the technical expertise and know-how for this large project, but also offer logistical support for the outfitting companies and their teams that would be attending the ship daily. Despite the supply chain and labour challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Damen delivered beyond our expectations. The yard team’s collaborative spirit and can-do attitude made this refit a technical success, and a reason for us to return to Amsterdam for future engagements.”

The former Pacific Princess docked at Damen in Amsterdam last August for her upgrades, including the refurbishment of all cabins and suites, along with public spaces and restaurants.

The vessel moved to Damen’s drydock from March through April for technical and maritime work, including steel work, balcony structure changes and much more.

Tanks for ballast water and fuel oil were restructured to accommodate for bunkering larger volumes of marine gas oil, the yard noted, in a press release. The work included a lot of piping throughout the vessel and the engine room. The grey water tanks as well as the tanktop were replaced. Stabilizers both on starboard and port were overhauled and the shaft seals were replaced. Thrusters were upgraded to allow for the use of environmentally acceptable lubricants. The tailshaft and the propeller seal were replaced.

The hull was completely cleaned and painted to fit in the appearance of the Azamara fleet. The steel logo on the top side was taken off and replaced with the new Azamara Onward font.

Performing all of these interior, exterior and technical upgrades in limited time, required complicated logistical planning and strict schedules.

“It was challenging to organise all the operations to be performed in time and in a manner that steel work does not interfere with decorative jobs,” said Damen Project Manager Colin Husslage. “We managed to deliver the ship to its proud new owner at the date agreed, so Azamara can have it in full service during the 2022 season.”