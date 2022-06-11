Costa Fortuna Resumes Service in Northern Europe

The Costa Fortuna is resuming service for Costa Cruises today in Germany. Returning after a two-year hiatus, the vessel is kicking off a summer program in Northern Europe.

For its first cruise, the Fortuna is sailing a 14-night itinerary to Iceland and the British Islands. Departing from Bremerhaven, the voyage visits nine different ports, including Reykjavik, Akureyri and Invergordon.

Through September, the 2003-built vessel is set to additional cruises in the region as well as varied itineraries to Norway and Western Europe.

Before embarking on a transatlantic crossing to South America in November, the Fortuna also offers a series of short cruises in the Western Mediterranean that feature visits to Italy, Spain and France.

During the 2022-2023 winter, the vessel will be based in Argentina, sailing a program of three- to nine-night cruises to Brazil and Uruguay.

With a design similar to Carnival’s Destiny Class, the Costa Fortuna originally entered service in 2003.

At the time, the 110,000-ton vessel was the largest cruise ship ever built for a European cruise line and also the biggest flying the Italian flag.

Drawing inspiration from the grand Italian liners of the past, Fortuna’s interiors were designed by the architect Joe Farcus, and feature ship models and themed artwork.

Public areas onboard include 11 bars, four restaurants, a three-deck theatre and a pool deck with retractable glass roof.

In 2018, the Costa Fortuna was subject to a major refit in Singapore which included the introduction of new public areas and services.

In addition to a new pizzeria, the vessel received a new ice cream parlor, an exhibition gallery and a completely refurbished central atrium.

As the tenth ship resuming service for Costa Cruises since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fortuna follows the Costa Pacifica.

On June 4, the vessel became the latest to welcome guests back for the brand, launching a summer program in the Eastern Mediterranean.