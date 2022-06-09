Disney Wish Delivered by Meyer Werft

The Disney Wish has officially been delivered to Disney Cruise Line by Meyer Werft in a ceremony held on Thursday in Germany.

It marks the third newbuild for Disney from Meyer Werft, and the fifth in the cruise line's fleet, plus the first to run on clean-burning LNG.

In the presence of Captain Minnie, Disney Cruise Line President Thomas Mazloum and Jan Meyer signed the official documents handing over the Disney Wish.

“Today, the construction of such complex and large units is an extreme challenge. Against this background, we are very pleased that we were able to hand over the Disney Wish with its many innovations for an immersive passenger experience with many loving details and numerous environmentally friendly solutions to the shipping company today," said Meyer Werft Managing Director Jan Meyer.

Now the 144,000-ton ship is set to head to Port Canaveral for her inaugural festivities in June and July before launching regular revenue operations out of the Florida port

.Two more Disney newbuilds follow in 2024 and 2025.

"In a great team effort together with our partner companies, the classification society and the crew onboard, we managed to complete the Disney Wish in the best possible way and let the typical Disney magic move onboard," said Meyer Werft Project Manager Henning Stellermann.