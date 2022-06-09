Princess Ready to Start Cruising in Australia

The return of cruising in Australia continued with the arrival of Princess Cruises’ Coral Princess into Brisbane, Queensland on June 7 ahead of her start on June 16.

The ship’s arrival marks the first ever ship to be homeported at the new state-of-the-art Brisbane International Cruise Terminal.

Princess Cruises’ Senior Vice President Asia Pacific, UK and Europe, Stuart Allison said the ship’s homeport season in Brisbane was set to inject an estimated A$60 million to the Queensland economy in crew and passenger spending, ship supplies and port charges.

“Queensland will feature front and center in a new winter program of sailings from Australia, which demonstrates Princess Cruises’ commitment to cruising Down Under and to the local travel agent community. Our focus on Brisbane also reflects the demand for cruise holidays among Queenslanders, as well as the growing interest in domestic cruising," he said.

The 2000-guest ship will offer 11 cruises departing Brisbane ranging from 3-12 nights between June and August before returning for another 10 cruises this summer from November. The MedallionClass ship will make 48 calls to Queensland’s ports this year, including her first visits to Airlie Beach in the Whitsundays, Cairns and Port Douglas.