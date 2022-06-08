Virgin Voyages to Delay Resilient Lady to 2023

Virgin Voyages' new Resilient Lady won't be launching this summer as the new cruise brand has delayed its third ship's operational start to spring 2023.

"Virgin Voyages did not land on this decision lightly, and despite making tremendous strides alongside the cruise industry as a whole, the brand is not immune to the global challenges the world is facing," the company said, in a statement.

"This includes supply chain obstacles, a level of regional uncertainty for international travelers in countries in East Europe, crewing challenges based on government regulations and restrictive COVID entry requirements back into the U.S."

Commenting on the update, Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages said: “As a new brand that is just getting started, we’ve accomplished so much this past year, and the future for us is exciting. The momentum that we’re seeing with Scarlet and Valiant Lady is incredible.

"The fantastic reviews and awards our ships and crew have won are very heartening, so we thank our guests for sailing with us. That is why we remain focused on delivering brilliant vacations, and this pause will ensure we will be ready to go on Resilient," McAlpin continued. "The travel industry is recovering well, and this month, we’ve seen record bookings, a significant increase in onboard spend, and we’re currently seeking to close out our next round of funding, which sets us up for continued growth. There’s so much to be proud of, and I also send my thanks to our amazing crew for all they do everyday.”

Virgin said in its statement is successfully operating its first two Lady Ships and looks forward to welcoming Resilient Lady to its fleet early next year, with its fourth ship in the fleet, Brilliant Lady, soon thereafter. The Resilient Lady will remain in Genoa at Fincantieri getting onboard work completed.

Over the next several days, all passengers and First Mates (travel advisors) impacted by this updated launch schedule will be contacted by Virgin Voyages directly with make good options, subject to applicable terms and conditions, including: