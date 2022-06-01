Anglo-Eastern Acquires CMI and CMI Leisure

Anglo-Eastern Univan Group is set to acquire Cruise Management International and CMI Leisure Management, having signed a letter of intent, according to a press release.

Anglo-Eastern is a said to be a leading global provider of independent ship management services, with 650 vessels under full technical management, according to the company. It now enters the cruise industry with the acquisition of CMI, which provides technical management and CMI Leisure, which oversees hotel operations, crewing and other functions.

"The shareholders are pleased to pass the entire share capital of CMI to the new owner Anglo-Eastern, which has the scale, reputation, and technical capability to develop the business and continue the services provided to CMI’s clients and customers in the bespoke expedition cruise sector," said a statement. "Anglo-Eastern believes its values mirror those of CMI and is delighted to have found the opportunity to extend its ship management operations into a new sector, with the acquisition of such respected operators."

The sale and purchase are expected to be finalized in July 2022.

CMI will continue to be based in Miami, from where the group’s companies will maintain their business and operations.

CMI manages cruise ships ranging from smaller passenger ships and coastal vessels to larger 2,000-passenger vessels in the expedition, Arctic operations, luxury adventure and educational cruising markets, in all regions of the world.