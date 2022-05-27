MedCruise Panel Debates What Young Cruisers Want

Sustainable tourism targeting young cruise travelers’ expectations and current trends were debated at the MedCruise General Assembly this week in Costa Brava.

The opportunities to promote sustainable destinations and improve the cruise experience, especially to generation Z, was presented during a key panel discussion at the event.

“When the pandemic hit us we had time to pause and to understand what really our guests want on the deeper and emotional level. Therefore, we created a brand which focused on multiple generations,” said Sacha Rougier, head, itinerary planning and shore experience at Explora Journeys.

“We are not fixed on one single generation,” she continued. “We do have very strong demand from generation X, Y and Z, but the main factor remains that they are very into digital (experiences). They are well traveled and very well educated. So the whole concept of our new brand is focused on destination experience, wellness, and entertainment for our guests.”

Said Gina Dunnett, director, land product development, Azamara Club Cruises. “The new generations are changing the way we see things. The influence that these young people have is incredible, and they are more about experiences. They are trying to teach us, how to relax how to enjoy and how not to miss out, and that's one thing that pandemic has taught us, is that there's no time like the present.

“From a marketing perspective you need to appeal to multiple generations because although they may not be sailing with you they are powerful influencers. We are guardians of memories, helping people create memories for our lasting time, so it's a huge responsibility. We need to be ready to respond to that and respond appropriately,”