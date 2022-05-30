Celebrity Cruises Launches New Excursions Designed by Its Captains

Celebrity Cruises is debuting a new shore excursion program in the Greek Islands that features captain-curated experiences.

According to the company, the excursions were designed with the help of its captains and will be offered aboard any Celebrity ship sailing in the region during the 2022 summer.

The new collection features intimate, limited capacity journeys that allow guests to experience Greece “like a local,” Celebrity said in a press release.

Experiences included range from visits to family-owned olive mills, to the discovery of culinary “hidden gems” and the contemplation of the “best panoramic vistas.”

“What a dream come true for our guests to experience one of the world’s most breathtaking regions through the people who know it best - our Captains, who either grew up in Greece or have spent their career sailing to and visiting its ports,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, CEO of Celebrity Cruises.

“Celebrity Cruises has a proud Greek heritage and Greece holds a special place in our hearts that we are now uniquely sharing with our guests,” she added.

Acquired by the Royal Caribbean Group in the 1990s, Celebrity Cruises was founded in 1988 by the Chandris family of Greece.

According to the company, the Greek origins are still present today, with 70% of the marine officers across the fleet hailing from Greece, including more than 40 Captains and Chief Engineers.

The all-new Captain-Curated Shore Excursions combine an iconic destination experience with a “hidden gem” to create the captain’s ideal day in port, Celebrity added.

Experiences include: