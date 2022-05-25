Regent Reveals 150-Night 2025 World Cruise

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled its longest ever world cruise, sailing January 7, 2025, onboard the Seven Seas Mariner.

Regent’s 2025 world cruise - Away in Wonder - embarks from Miami, Florida and sails to San Francisco, California and, heading to South America, the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Asia and Alaska.

Guests will sail three oceans for 150 nights, visiting 97 ports of call in 25 countries on five continents and will cover 36,295 nautical miles over more than five months.

For guests who feel that 150 nights is not enough, there is the option to add an additional 18-night sailing to the 2025 World Cruise, which sails the Mexican Riviera from San Francisco to Miami, visiting ports in Costa Rica, Colombia and more, along with a full transit of the Panama Canal.

“We know that our guests are looking for extended travel in exotic destinations, which is why we are incredibly excited to unveil the longest World Cruise in our 30-year history,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Over 150 nights, travelers will not only experience the highest standards of service, cuisine and enrichment, plus enjoy a delightful array of luxury amenities, but they will also sail as far south as Antarctica, as far east as Asia and as far north as Alaska – all in one single, epic voyage as they sail Away in Wonder.”

The company is offering 395 free shore excursions over the course of the trip.

The cruise visits two new ports of call for Regent – the remote Robinson Crusoe Island off the coast of Chile, and Muroran on the Japanese island of Hokkaido – and will also undertake a three-day scenic cruise of the Antarctic.

Guests will kick-off the 2025 World Cruise in style following a pre-cruise gala, which is followed by three shoreside events exclusive to 2025 World Cruise guests throughout the global tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Auckland, New Zealand; and Bangkok, Thailand.

Fares for the 150-night sailing start at $86,999 per guest for a Deluxe Veranda Suite, and $249,999 per guest for the Master Suite.

2025 World Cruise by the Numbers: