AIDA Raises Money to Build More Schools

AIDA Cruises has raised 75,000 euro as part its AIDA Cruise & Help initiative project.

Guests aboard the new AIDAcosma donated 32,000 euro. During the 14-day christening voyage, guest were able to participate in activities for the cause, accompanied and supported by Reiner Meutsch, founder of the FLY & HELP foundation.

The residents of two Indian villages can now look forward to new facilities for their school children.

The additional €43,000 will pave the way to the construction of a new school in Indonesia.

Earlier this year, the company's charitable arm enabled construction of four additional projects as a result of the traditional Christmas and New Year's Eve raffle onboard the entire AIDA fleet. Thus, new schools will be built for the children of Wanu (India), Ambatondrazaka (Madagascar), Shiladevi (Nepal) and Silay City (Philippines) in the coming months.

So far, AIDA Cruise & Help has launched a total of 32 worldwide school projects together with AIDA guests, crewmembers and partners.