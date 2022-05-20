American Queen Voyages Ocean Navigator Welcomed to Chicago's Navy Pier

American Queen Voyages has celebrated the maiden arrival of the Ocean Navigator at Chicago's Navy Pier.

Through a partnership with sister company City Experiences, American Queen Voyages is the only overnight cruise line to dock at the downtown Chicago destination, the company said, in a press release.

Sister ship Ocean Voyager, will also call on Chicago’s Navy Pier for the first time on June 8, as the two boutique coastal ships offer unique Lakes & Oceans experiences designed to navigate the locks of the St. Lawrence Seaway and all five Great Lakes.

City and state leaders including Choose Chicago CEO Lynn Osmond, Navy Pier President & CEO Marilynn Gardner, and Magnificent Mile Association President & CEO Kimberly Bares welcomed American Queen Voyages executives and Captain Gary Kerr to Chicago.

“Today, we celebrate the arrival of American Queen Voyages’ Ocean Navigator and Chicago as a cruise destination,” said Lynn Osmond, chief executive officer, Choose Chicago. “Chicago’s tourism industry plays a large role contributing to the vibrancy of the city, and we are thrilled to have partners like American Queen Voyages who offer extraordinary experiences for our locals and tourists alike.”

“Travelers are ready to make up for lost time and are eager to deeply discover North America now – and Chicago is a stunning backdrop to embark on that journey,” shared Isis Ruiz, chief commercial officer, American Queen Voyages. “Ocean Navigator’s arrival at Navy Pier is a fitting way to celebrate tourism in Chicago, exploring the city’s bounty of culture and history. We look forward to an exciting season showcasing the many treasures across the Great Lakes.”

American Queen Voyages Great Lakes voyages of 11 to 16-days call on North America’s historic five Great Lakes and the storied St. Lawrence River. Port highlights include exploring the Victorian-era charm of Mackinac Island, historic Soo Locks, breathtaking Manitoulin Island, the largest freshwater island in the world, the Horseshoe Falls of Niagara Falls, the Henry Ford Museum in Detroit and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

Photo: From left: Kimberly Bares, Dan Russell, Lynn Osmond, Captain Gary Kerr, Bill Annand, Marilynn Gardner