Here Are the Cruise Lines Returning to Australia in 2022

After a two-year absence, cruising is returning to Australia in May.

Following the end of the local cruise ban, the country will see the return of several cruise lines.

Cruise Industry News looked at the plans of some of the key brands resuming service in the market in 2022:

P&O Australia

First sailing: May 31, 2022

Ships: Pacific Explorer, Pacific Encounter and Pacific Adventurer

Homeports: Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne

P&O Australia will be the first cruise line to resume service in Australia.

After becoming the first cruise ship to visit the country in over two years, the Pacific Explorer will welcome guests back on May 31, kicking off a series of three- to ten-night cruises from Sydney.

Later this year, the Carnival-owned company is returning to more homeports, including Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne, but also debuting two new ships, the Pacific Encounter and the Pacific Adventurer.

Princess Cruises

First sailing: June 16, 2022

Ships: Coral Princess, Majestic Princess and Grand Princess

Homeports: Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne

Debuting in the region, the Coral Princess will be the second ship to resume service in Australia.

On June 16, the Princess Cruises vessel is welcoming guests back for a program of Queensland and New South Wales itineraries departing from Brisbane.

The Majestic Princess and the Grand Princess are joining the fleet in Australia for the winter season, offering cruises from additional homeports.

Carnival Cruise Line

First sailing: October 2, 2022

Ships: Carnival Splendor

Homeports: Sydney

Carnival Cruise Line is also returning to Australia in 2022 with the Carnival Splendor.

Upon completing its summer program in Alaska, the 2008-built vessel is set to launch service from Sydney on October 2.

Celebrity Cruises

First sailing: October 22, 2022

Ships: Celebrity Eclipse

Homeports: Sydney

The Celebrity Eclipse will mark Celebrity Cruises’ return to Australia on October 22.

The Solstice-class vessel will offer a series of cruises to New Zealand, the Great Barrier Reef, the South Pacific and more.

Royal Caribbean International

First sailing: October 29, 2022

Ships: Ovation of the Seas and Quantum of the Seas

Homeports: Sydney and Brisbane

With two ships in the region, Royal Caribbean International will return to Australia in time for the 2022-2023 season.

Starting on October 29, the Ovation of the Seas will offer cruises departing from Sydney, while the Quantum of the Seas will sail from Brisbane. The 2014-built vessel will debut in the region, with its first cruise set to depart on November 1.

Holland America Line

First sailing: November 8, 2022

Ships: Westerdam and Noordam

Homeports: Sydney

Two Holland America Line ships will sail in Australia for the 2022-2023 season.

In addition to the Noordam, which was already scheduled to sail in the region, the company recently repositioned the Westerdam to the country.

Both ships will sail from Sydney, starting on November 8, with itineraries to New Zealand, the South Pacific and more.

Norwegian Cruise Line

First sailing: December 22, 2022

Ships: Norwegian Spirit

Homeports: Sydney

Norwegian Cruise Line is also planning to return to Australia for the 2022-2023 season.

The brand is sending the Norwegian Spirit to the region, for a series of open-jaw itineraries that sail between Sydney and Auckland, New Zealand.

Other cruise lines returning to Australia in 2022 include: