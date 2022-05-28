Marella Cruises: Summer 2022 Deployment Breakdown

Marella Cruises is offering a complete four-ship summer season in 2022.

Building on its fly-cruise concept, the British brand will offer a program of seven-night cruises in the Mediterranean.

Sailing from several homeports in Spain, Greece and Croatia, Marella’s fleet will visit some of the most popular destinations in the region.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s plans. Here’s the breakdown:

Eastern Mediterranean

Marella Explorer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,850 guests

Built: 1996

Homeports: Corfu (Greece)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Greek Islands, Italy, Croatia, Malta, Slovenia, Montenegro, Turkey and more

Sailing Season: May 6 to October 21

Marella Explorer 2

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,814 guests

Built: 1995

Homeports: Dubrovnik (Croatia)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Slovenia, Croatia, Italy, Malta, Greece, Montenegro and more

Sailing Season: May 5 to October 20

Western Mediterranean

Marella Discovery

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,804 guests

Built: 1996

Homeports: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Gibraltar, Spain, Italy and France, featuring visits to Corsica and Sardinia

Sailing Season: May 10 to October 25

Marella Discovery 2

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,804 guests

Built: 1995

Homeports: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Portugal, Spain, Italy, France and Gibraltar featuring visits to Sicily, Corsica and Sardinia

Sailing Season: April 5 to October 22