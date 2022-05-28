Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Marella Cruises: Summer 2022 Deployment Breakdown

Marella Discovery

Marella Cruises is offering a complete four-ship summer season in 2022.

Building on its fly-cruise concept, the British brand will offer a program of seven-night cruises in the Mediterranean.

Sailing from several homeports in Spain, Greece and Croatia, Marella’s fleet will visit some of the most popular destinations in the region.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s plans. Here’s the breakdown:

Eastern Mediterranean

Marella Explorer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,850 guests
Built: 1996
Homeports: Corfu (Greece)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Greek Islands, Italy, Croatia, Malta, Slovenia, Montenegro, Turkey and more  
Sailing Season: May 6 to October 21

Marella Explorer 2
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,814 guests
Built: 1995
Homeports: Dubrovnik (Croatia)  
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Slovenia, Croatia, Italy, Malta, Greece, Montenegro and more 
Sailing Season: May 5 to October 20

Western Mediterranean

Marella Discovery
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,804 guests
Built: 1996
Homeports: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Gibraltar, Spain, Italy and France, featuring visits to Corsica and Sardinia
Sailing Season: May 10 to October 25

Marella Discovery 2
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,804 guests
Built: 1995
Homeports: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Portugal, Spain, Italy, France and Gibraltar featuring visits to Sicily, Corsica and Sardinia
Sailing Season: April 5 to October 22

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

