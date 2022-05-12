Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New Viking Mars Delivered at Fincantieri

Viking Mars

The Viking Mars has been delivered today to Viking Cruises at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona.

The 930-guest ship is another in the series the yard is building for Viking, with 465 staterooms accommodating 930 guests at 47,800 tons.

She is the eighth ship in the series and is expected to enter service soon for Viking.

The new ship is part of a big year for Viking, which also launched service in the expedition market earlier this year with the new Viking Octantis. A second expedition ship, the Polaris, follows soon, as does the Viking Mississippi, for service on the Mississippi River. Another ocean ship, the Viking Neptune, is also set to be delivered later this year.

