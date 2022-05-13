May Update: MSC Cruises Fleet Locations and Status

One of the first major cruise lines to resume service after the COVID-19 pandemic, MSC Cruises is nearing the completion of its restart plans.

Here is the location and status of every MSC ship as of May 13, 2022:

MSC Seascape

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Status: Under construction

Location: Fincantieri, Italy

The MSC Seascape is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy. Set for an inaugural season in the Caribbean, the vessel will debut in December.

MSC World Europa

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: Under construction

Location: Chantiers de l’Atlantique, France

Another MSC Cruises ship being built, the MSC World Europa is at final stages of construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France. A prototype, the vessel will be delivered in October, becoming the largest cruise ship of the fleet.

MSC Seashore

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The MSC Seashore is offering week-long cruises to the Western and Eastern Caribbean. Sailing from PortMiami every Saturday, the ship sails to ports in Mexico, Puerto Rico, Jamaica and more.

MSC Virtuosa

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

After a winter season in the Middle East, the MSC Virtuosa has recently returned to Europe. The Meraviglia-class ship is now offering a series of UK-based cruises to Northern and Western Europe.

MSC Grandiosa

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

The MSC Grandiosa is currently in Northern Europe for a series of cruises to Norway. Departing from Germany and Denmark, the itineraries include visits to Oslo, Flam, Alesund and more.

MSC Bellissima

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Middle East

After sailing in the Red Sea for several months, the MSC Bellissima kicked off a series of Middle East cruises in April. Extending through June, the program features itineraries to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Sir Bani Yas.

MSC Seaview

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Seaview is presently cruising in the Western Mediterranean. Sailing from Barcelona, Genoa and Marseille, the vessel offers week-long itineraries to popular destinations in the region, including La Valletta and Naples.

MSC Meraviglia

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: La Valletta, Malta

The MSC Meraviglia is undergoing a scheduled drydock at the Palumbo Shipyard in La Valletta, Malta. After the maintenance period, the vessel is set to launch a summer season in Europe, offering Western Mediterranean cruises.

MSC Seaside

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

After concluding a winter season in Brazil, the MSC Seaside returned to the Western Mediterranean in early April. The ship is now sailing a schedule of seven-night itineraries in the region with visits to Palermo, Civitavecchia, Genoa, Marseille, Valencia and Ibiza.

MSC Preziosa

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

The MSC Preziosa is currently cruising in Northern Europe. Based in Kiel, Germany, the vessel is offering a series of cruises to the Baltic and Scandinavia.

MSC Divina

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

After a winter season based in Miami, the MSC Divina repositioned to Port Canaveral recently. The ship is now sailing Bahamas and Western Caribbean cruises from its new homeport.

MSC Magnifica

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

The MSC Magnifica is currently based in Germany for a series of Northern Europe cruises. Sailing from Hamburg, the Musca-class vessel visits the British Islands, the Baltic, the Norwegian Fjords and more.

MSC Splendida

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

Sailing in the Western Mediterranean, the MSC Splendida is presently offering a series of seven-night cruises to Italy and France. The itinerary features calls at Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia, Syracuse and Taranto.

MSC Fantasia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

After a winter in the Western Mediterranean, the MSC Fantasia repositioned to the Eastern Mediterranean in April. The 2008-built cruise ship is now offering week-long cruises that sail from Italy to Greece, Montenegro and Croatia.

MSC Poesia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Europe

After resuming service in late April, the MSC Poesia is currently ending a repositioning cruise ahead of its summer program in Northern Europe.

MSC Orchestra

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: South Africa

Following a winter season in South Africa, the MSC Orchestra started its repositioning voyage to Europe on May 11.

MSC Musica

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Genoa, Italy

As the only MSC Cruises ship left out of service, the MSC Musica remains docked in Genoa, Italy. The vessel is currently scheduled to welcome guests back on June 5.

MSC Opera

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 1,712 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Opera resumed service in late April, launching a summer program in the Western Mediterranean.

MSC Lirica

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 1,560 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

In a first for MSC, the MSC Lirica is presently offering Eastern Mediterranean cruises departing from the Port of Piraeus, Greece.

MSC Sinfonia

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,554 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Another MSC ship cruising on the Eastern Mediterranean, the MSC Sinfonia welcomed guests back in late March.

MSC Armonia

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 1,554 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The MSC Armonia is presently offering a series of cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean.