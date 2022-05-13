May Update: MSC Cruises Fleet Locations and Status
One of the first major cruise lines to resume service after the COVID-19 pandemic, MSC Cruises is nearing the completion of its restart plans.
Here is the location and status of every MSC ship as of May 13, 2022:
MSC Seascape
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 4,560 guests
Status: Under construction
Location: Fincantieri, Italy
The MSC Seascape is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy. Set for an inaugural season in the Caribbean, the vessel will debut in December.
MSC World Europa
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Status: Under construction
Location: Chantiers de l’Atlantique, France
Another MSC Cruises ship being built, the MSC World Europa is at final stages of construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France. A prototype, the vessel will be delivered in October, becoming the largest cruise ship of the fleet.
MSC Seashore
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 4,560 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The MSC Seashore is offering week-long cruises to the Western and Eastern Caribbean. Sailing from PortMiami every Saturday, the ship sails to ports in Mexico, Puerto Rico, Jamaica and more.
MSC Virtuosa
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 4,888 guests
Status: In service
Location: Northern Europe
After a winter season in the Middle East, the MSC Virtuosa has recently returned to Europe. The Meraviglia-class ship is now offering a series of UK-based cruises to Northern and Western Europe.
MSC Grandiosa
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,888 guests
Status: In service
Location: Northern Europe
The MSC Grandiosa is currently in Northern Europe for a series of cruises to Norway. Departing from Germany and Denmark, the itineraries include visits to Oslo, Flam, Alesund and more.
MSC Bellissima
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,500 guests
Status: In service
Location: Middle East
After sailing in the Red Sea for several months, the MSC Bellissima kicked off a series of Middle East cruises in April. Extending through June, the program features itineraries to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Sir Bani Yas.
MSC Seaview
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 4,140 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Mediterranean
The MSC Seaview is presently cruising in the Western Mediterranean. Sailing from Barcelona, Genoa and Marseille, the vessel offers week-long itineraries to popular destinations in the region, including La Valletta and Naples.
MSC Meraviglia
Year Built: 2017
Capacity: 4,500 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: La Valletta, Malta
The MSC Meraviglia is undergoing a scheduled drydock at the Palumbo Shipyard in La Valletta, Malta. After the maintenance period, the vessel is set to launch a summer season in Europe, offering Western Mediterranean cruises.
MSC Seaside
Year Built: 2017
Capacity: 4,140 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Mediterranean
After concluding a winter season in Brazil, the MSC Seaside returned to the Western Mediterranean in early April. The ship is now sailing a schedule of seven-night itineraries in the region with visits to Palermo, Civitavecchia, Genoa, Marseille, Valencia and Ibiza.
MSC Preziosa
Year Built: 2013
Capacity: 3,500 guests
Status: In service
Location: Northern Europe
The MSC Preziosa is currently cruising in Northern Europe. Based in Kiel, Germany, the vessel is offering a series of cruises to the Baltic and Scandinavia.
MSC Divina
Year Built: 2012
Capacity: 3,500 guests
Status: In service
Location: Bahamas
After a winter season based in Miami, the MSC Divina repositioned to Port Canaveral recently. The ship is now sailing Bahamas and Western Caribbean cruises from its new homeport.
MSC Magnifica
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Status: In service
Location: Northern Europe
The MSC Magnifica is currently based in Germany for a series of Northern Europe cruises. Sailing from Hamburg, the Musca-class vessel visits the British Islands, the Baltic, the Norwegian Fjords and more.
MSC Splendida
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 3,300 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Mediterranean
Sailing in the Western Mediterranean, the MSC Splendida is presently offering a series of seven-night cruises to Italy and France. The itinerary features calls at Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia, Syracuse and Taranto.
MSC Fantasia
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 3,300 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
After a winter in the Western Mediterranean, the MSC Fantasia repositioned to the Eastern Mediterranean in April. The 2008-built cruise ship is now offering week-long cruises that sail from Italy to Greece, Montenegro and Croatia.
MSC Poesia
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Europe
After resuming service in late April, the MSC Poesia is currently ending a repositioning cruise ahead of its summer program in Northern Europe.
MSC Orchestra
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Status: In service
Location: South Africa
Following a winter season in South Africa, the MSC Orchestra started its repositioning voyage to Europe on May 11.
MSC Musica
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Genoa, Italy
As the only MSC Cruises ship left out of service, the MSC Musica remains docked in Genoa, Italy. The vessel is currently scheduled to welcome guests back on June 5.
MSC Opera
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 1,712 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Mediterranean
The MSC Opera resumed service in late April, launching a summer program in the Western Mediterranean.
MSC Lirica
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 1,560 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
In a first for MSC, the MSC Lirica is presently offering Eastern Mediterranean cruises departing from the Port of Piraeus, Greece.
MSC Sinfonia
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 1,554 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
Another MSC ship cruising on the Eastern Mediterranean, the MSC Sinfonia welcomed guests back in late March.
MSC Armonia
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 1,554 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
The MSC Armonia is presently offering a series of cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean.